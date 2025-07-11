Maple Leafs Acquire Thrun from San Jose

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has acquired defenceman Henry Thrun from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Ryan Reaves.

Thrun, 24, skated in 60 games with San Jose in 2024-25, registering two goals and 10 assists. The 6’2, 210-pound defenceman has appeared in 119 career NHL games, all with San Jose, and has recorded 25 points (five goals, 20 assists).

A native of Southborough, Massachusetts, Thrun has represented the United States at multiple levels including the 2021 World Junior Championships and the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, where he captured gold medals, and the 2019 IIHF World U18 Championships where he earned a bronze medal. Most recently, he skated for the USA at the 2023 World Championships.

Thrun was originally selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round (101st overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

