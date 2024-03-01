Maple Leafs Acquire Defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin

TML_24_TradeGraphic_Web_2568x1444

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has acquired defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin and the rights to unsigned draft choice Kirill Slepets in a three-team trade with the Anaheim Ducks and Carolina Hurricanes.

Anaheim will receive Toronto’s third-round pick in 2025 and retain 50% of Lyubushkin’s salary. Carolina will receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and retain 50% of Lyubushkin’s remaining salary. The average annual value of the contract with the Maple Leafs will be $687,500.

Lyubushkin, 29, has appeared in 55 games for Anaheim this season, recording four assists. The Moscow, Russia native has skated in 334 NHL games, registering 43 points (five goals, 38 assists). The 6’2, 200-pound defenceman was previously acquired by Toronto during the 2021-22 season. He skated in 31 regular season games and seven playoff games for the Maple Leafs.

Lyubushkin originally joined the Arizona Coyotes as a free agent in May of 2018.

