GAME THREE RECAP: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Ottawa Senators April 24, 2025

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (3-0) at OTTAWA SENATORS (0-3)
FINAL SCORE: TORONTO 3 OTTAWA 2 (OT)
GAME SUMMARY | EVENT SUMMARY | FACE-OFF SUMMARY
PLAYER NOTES
- Simon Benoit scored the game-winning goal for the Maple Leafs at 1:19 of overtime. Benoit scored his first goal of the postseason and first goal of his playoff career. Per NHL Stats, “Benoit became the second Maple Leafs defenseman to score an overtime playoff goal in the past 20 years, following Morgan Rielly (Game 3 of 2023 R1)… Benoit (61:18) scored the 10th-fastest overtime goal by a defenseman in Stanley Cup Playoffs history. Only four have done so faster in the past 30 years: Chris Tanev (60:11 in Game 4 of 2020 SCQ), Kevin Haller (60:25 in Game 2 of 1995 CSF), Nicklas Lidstrom (61:01 in Game 1 of CF) and Keith Carney (61:14 in Game 3 of 2008 CQF).” Benoit has recorded a point in back-to-back games (1G, 1A).
- Matthew Knies scored on a Maple Leafs power play opportunity at 8:31 of the second period, posting his second goal of the postseason.
- Auston Matthews scored for Toronto 32 seconds into the third period, posting his first goal of the postseason. With the goal, Matthews posted the 24th goal of his playoff career, tying Frank Mahovlich for 10th on the franchise’s all-time list for playoff goals. Per NHL Stats, “Matthews scored his fifth career go-ahead goal in the third period, which is the most in Maple Leafs history. The only active players with more is Alex Ovechkin (7)… Matthews factored on his 32nd career go-ahead goal in the playoffs and passed George Armstrong for third most in Maple Leafs history behind Ted Kennedy (42) and Wendel Clark (36). Matthews’ 12th postseason go-ahead goal also tied Dave Keon for third most, also trailing Kennedy (18) and Clark (13).” Matthews also registered the lone assist on Benoit’s goal, recording his fourth assist on the postseason. Matthews has posted an assist in three-consecutive games (4A), totalling five points during his assist streak (1G, 4A). Matthews recorded the 14th multi-point game of his playoff career.
- William Nylander recorded the primary assist on Knies’ goal, posting his third assist of the postseason. Nylander has recorded an assist in three-consecutive games (3A), totalling four points during his assist streak (1G, 3A).
- Mitch Marner registered the secondary assist on Knies’ goal and the primary assist on Matthews’ goal, improving to five assists recorded during the postseason. Marner has recorded an assist in three-consecutive games (5A), totalling five points during his assist streak (1G, 4A). With his second assist of the game, Marner recorded the 56th point of his playoff career and claimed sole possession of ninth on the franchise’s all-time list for playoff points, passing Red Kelly. Marner recorded the 10th multi-assist game of his playoff career and the 16th multi-point game of his playoff career. Per NHL Stats, Marner’s 10th multi-assist game of his career “moved him past Darryl Sittler and Borje Salming for the second most in franchise history. The list is topped by Doug Gilmour (18).”
- Morgan Rielly registered the secondary assist on Matthews’ goal, posting his first assist of the postseason. Rielly has recorded a point in three-consecutive games (2G, 1A).
- Anthony Stolarz stopped 18 of 20 shots he faced in tonight’s overtime win. Stolarz has won three-consecutive playoff games and “won his 11th straight game dating to March 20 and tied Jack Campbell (11 GP in 2020-21) for the longest winning streak by a Maple Leafs goaltender (including spanning regular season into playoffs or vice versa),” per NHL Stats.
TEAM NOTES
- The Maple Leafs own an all-time playoff overtime record of 65-63-1 (26-28 as road team).
- The Maple Leafs were 1-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill tonight.