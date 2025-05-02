GAME SIX RECAP: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Ottawa Senators May 1, 2025

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (4-2) at OTTAWA SENATORS (2-4)
FINAL SCORE: TORONTO 4 OTTAWA 2
GAME SUMMARY | EVENT SUMMARY | FACE-OFF SUMMARY
PLAYER NOTES
- Auston Matthews opened the scoring for Toronto on a Maple Leafs power play opportunity at 18:50 of the first period, posting his second goal of the postseason. Matthews posted the 25th goal of his playoff career, tying Syl Apps, Bob Pulford and Darryl Sittler for seventh on the franchise’s all-time list for playoff goals. Matthews tied a single-game postseason career second-best with 16 face-off wins tonight (16 won, 6 lost).
- William Nylander scored for Toronto 43 seconds into the second period and capitalized on Ottawa’s empty net at 19:41 of the third period, improving to three goals scored during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Nylander marked the third multi-goal game of his playoff career, tying a single-game postseason career-high in goals. Nylander also recorded the secondary assist on Matthews’ goal, posting his sixth assist of the postseason. Nylander marked the 14th multi-point game of his playoff career and tied a single-game postseason career-high in points with three which he has marked on three occasions during his playoff career.
- Max Pacioretty scored the game-winning goal for the Maple Leafs at 14:21 of the third period, posting his first postseason goal as a Maple Leaf and 26th goal of his playoff career. Per NHL Stats, “Pacioretty potted his fourth career series-clinching goal (also Game 7 of 2021 R1, Game 7 of 2014 R2 & Game 4 of 2014 R1). He became the second active player with four series clinchers, joining Artturi Lehkonen.” Pacioretty also registered the lone assist on Nylander’s first goal of the game, posting his first assist of the postseason. The assist marked his first playoff point as a Maple Leaf. Pacioretty marked the 11th multi-point game of his playoff career.
- Mitch Marner recorded the primary assist on Matthews’ goal, posting his seventh assist of the postseason.
- Max Domi posted the primary assist on Pacioretty’s goal, recording his first assist of the postseason.
- Pontus Holmberg registered the secondary assist on Pacioretty’s goal, posting his first assist of the postseason and first point of his playoff career.
- Scott Laughton recorded the lone assist on Nylander’s second goal of the game, posting his second assist of the postseason.
- Anthony Stolarz stopped 21 of 23 shots he faced in tonight’s win.
**
TEAM NOTES**
- With tonight’s win, the Maple Leafs complete their fifth playoff series against the Senators in franchise history. The Maple Leafs have posted a 5-0 record in postseason series meetings against the Senators. Toronto has posted a 20-10 record in 30 playoff games against Ottawa. The Maple Leafs have outscored the Senators 76-58 in 30 postseason meetings. Per NHL Stats, “The Maple Leafs claimed the latest edition of the Battle of Ontario (5-0) and became the fourth franchise in NHL history to win each of their first five or more playoff series against one opponent. The others: Edmonton (6 vs. WIN), Montreal (5 vs. HFD) and Boston (5 vs. BUF).”
- Per NHL Stats, “Matthews opened the scoring the for the Maple Leafs; the club owns an all-time record of 24-12 when scoring first in a potential series-clinching game during a best-of-seven series.”
- The Maple Leafs were 1-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill tonight.