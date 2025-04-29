GAME FIVE: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators • April 29, 2025

The Maple Leafs are skating in their fifth game of the series tonight taking on the Senators at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs have posted a 35-35 record in Game 5’s in franchise best-of-seven series (20-9 at home). Toronto has posted a 19-9 record in 28 playoff games against Ottawa. The Maple Leafs have outscored the Senators 72-52 in 28 postseason meetings. The last occasion the Maple Leafs met the Senators in the postseason was the Conference Quarter Final in the 2004 Stanley Cup Playoffs with Toronto capturing the series win (4-3).

GAME FIVE GAME NOTES: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators April 29, 2025
