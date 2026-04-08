GAME DAY vs WASHINGTON - APRIL 8, 2026

TODAY’S MATCHUP

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the Washington Capitals tonight at the Scotiabank Arena in the third of three games between the clubs this season. Toronto has posted a 0-2-0 record against Washington this season while posting a 5-5-0 record through their last 10 meetings. Toronto has posted an 18-12-8 record on home ice this season. The Maple Leafs are skating in their first game of a back-to-back tonight, taking on the New York Islanders tomorrow night at UBS Arena. The Maple Leafs have posted a 5-6-3 record in the first game of a back-to-back this season.

LAST GAME

The Maple Leafs lost a 7-6 overtime decision against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night at the Crypto.com Arena. Matthew Knies marked his fourth multi-goal game of the season(2G), his eighth multi-assist game of the season (2A] and his second four-point game of the season (2G, 2A). John Tavares also scored for the Maple Leafs marking the eighth 30-goal season of his NHL career and his fourth 30-goal season with Toronto. Tavares marked his sixth multi-assist game of the season, his 16th multi-point game of the season and his fourth three-point game of the season (IG, 2A). Steven Lorentz, Easton Cowan and Nicholas Robertson also scored a goal each for the Maple Leafs. Joseph Woll stopped 33 of 40 shots he faced in Saturday's overtime loss.