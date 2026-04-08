GAME DAY vs WASHINGTON - APRIL 8, 2026

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TODAY’S MATCHUP

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the Washington Capitals tonight at the Scotiabank Arena in the third of three games between the clubs this season. Toronto has posted a 0-2-0 record against Washington this season while posting a 5-5-0 record through their last 10 meetings. Toronto has posted an 18-12-8 record on home ice this season. The Maple Leafs are skating in their first game of a back-to-back tonight, taking on the New York Islanders tomorrow night at UBS Arena. The Maple Leafs have posted a 5-6-3 record in the first game of a back-to-back this season.

LAST GAME

The Maple Leafs lost a 7-6 overtime decision against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night at the Crypto.com Arena. Matthew Knies marked his fourth multi-goal game of the season(2G), his eighth multi-assist game of the season (2A] and his second four-point game of the season (2G, 2A). John Tavares also scored for the Maple Leafs marking the eighth 30-goal season of his NHL career and his fourth 30-goal season with Toronto. Tavares marked his sixth multi-assist game of the season, his 16th multi-point game of the season and his fourth three-point game of the season (IG, 2A). Steven Lorentz, Easton Cowan and Nicholas Robertson also scored a goal each for the Maple Leafs. Joseph Woll stopped 33 of 40 shots he faced in Saturday's overtime loss.

News Feed

Maple Leafs Sign Lettieri To One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Pezzetta, Groulx, Boyd And Mermis

Maple Leafs Re-sign Forward Matthew Knies

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Vegas

Maple Leafs Re-sign Forward Steven Lorentz

Maple Leafs Acquire Maccelli From Utah

Maple Leafs Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

Chara, Thornton, Keith, Mogilny among 8 elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

United States names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Sweden names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

MLSE Announces Change to Toronto Maple Leaf Executive Leadership Team 

GAME SIX: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Ottawa Senators • May 1, 2025

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Blake Smith To Three-year, Entry-level Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Luke Haymes To A Two-year Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman John Prokop To A One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Minnesota Wild

Maple Leafs Acquire Defenceman Brandon Carlo From Boston

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Pittsburgh Penguins