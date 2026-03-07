GAME DAY vs Tampa Bay - Mar. 7, 2026

TODAY'S GAME

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at Scotiabank Arena in the third of three games between the clubs this season. The Maple Leafs have posted a 1-1-0 record against Tampa Bay this season. Toronto posted a 4-0-0 record against the Lightning during the 2024-25 season and have earned a 7-3-0 record through their last 10 meetings. The team has posted a 16-10-7 record on home ice this season.

LAST GAME

The Maple Leafs lost 6-2 against the New York Rangers on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. Matias Maccelli scored for the Maple Leafs 13 seconds into the first period, posting his 12th goal of the season. In scoring 13 seconds into the game, Maccelli tied the ninth fastest game-opening goal in franchise history. Maccelli has scored in back-to-back games (2G) and is currently on a four-game point streak (2G, 2A). Easton Cowan scored for the Maple Leafs at 5:27 of the second period, posting his eighth goal of the season. Cowan has recorded a point in back-to-back games (1G, 1A). William Nylander recorded the lone assist on Maccelli’s goal, posting his 37th assist of the season. Nylander has recorded a point in four-consecutive games (3G, 1A) while posting 10 points (4G, 6A) in his last eight games played. Joseph Woll stopped 19 of 24 shots he faced in Thursday’s loss.x