GAME DAY vs ST.LOUIS - Mar. 28, 2026

TODAY’S MATCHUP

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the St. Louis Blues tonight at Enterprise Center in the second of two games between the clubs this season. Toronto won their first game of the season against the Blues in a 3-2 overtime decision on November 18th at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs posted a 0-2-0 record against St. Louis during the 2024-25 season while posting a 6-3-1 record through their last 10 meetings. Toronto has posted a 13-17-5 record on the road this season. The Maple Leafs have earned a point in three of their last four games on the road (2-1-1).

LAST GAME

The Maple Leafs won 4-3 against the New York Rangers on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena. Jake McCabe, Nicholas Robertson, Dakota Joshua and JohnTavares scored a goal each in Toronto's win. Joshua marked his second multi-point game of the season (IG, IA) and 15th multi-point game of his NHL career. Maccelli tied a single-game career-high in assists with two which he has marked on 17 occasions during his NHL career. Joseph Woll stopped 40 of 43 shots he faced in Wednesday's win. Woll registered the secondary assist on Joshua's goal, posting the first point of his NHL career.