GAME DAY vs ST.LOUIS - Mar. 28, 2026

LFS25-RegularSeason-Gameday-16x9-0328
TODAY’S MATCHUP

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the St. Louis Blues tonight at Enterprise Center in the second of two games between the clubs this season. Toronto won their first game of the season against the Blues in a 3-2 overtime decision on November 18th at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs posted a 0-2-0 record against St. Louis during the 2024-25 season while posting a 6-3-1 record through their last 10 meetings. Toronto has posted a 13-17-5 record on the road this season. The Maple Leafs have earned a point in three of their last four games on the road (2-1-1).

LAST GAME

The Maple Leafs won 4-3 against the New York Rangers on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena. Jake McCabe, Nicholas Robertson, Dakota Joshua and JohnTavares scored a goal each in Toronto's win. Joshua marked his second multi-point game of the season (IG, IA) and 15th multi-point game of his NHL career. Maccelli tied a single-game career-high in assists with two which he has marked on 17 occasions during his NHL career. Joseph Woll stopped 40 of 43 shots he faced in Wednesday's win. Woll registered the secondary assist on Joshua's goal, posting the first point of his NHL career.

News Feed

Maple Leafs Sign Lettieri To One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Pezzetta, Groulx, Boyd And Mermis

Maple Leafs Re-sign Forward Matthew Knies

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Vegas

Maple Leafs Re-sign Forward Steven Lorentz

Maple Leafs Acquire Maccelli From Utah

Maple Leafs Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

Chara, Thornton, Keith, Mogilny among 8 elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

United States names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Sweden names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

MLSE Announces Change to Toronto Maple Leaf Executive Leadership Team 

GAME SIX: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Ottawa Senators • May 1, 2025

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Blake Smith To Three-year, Entry-level Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Luke Haymes To A Two-year Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman John Prokop To A One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Minnesota Wild

Maple Leafs Acquire Defenceman Brandon Carlo From Boston

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Pittsburgh Penguins