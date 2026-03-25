GAME DAY vs RANGERS

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TODAY'S MATCHUP

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the New York Rangers tonight at Scotiabank Arena in the third of three games between the clubs this season. Toronto has posted a 1-1-0 record this season against the Rangers. The Maple Leafs posted a 2-1-0 record against New York during the 2024-25 season. Toronto has posted a 17-12-8 record on home ice this season. The Maple Leafs are skating in their second game of a back-to-back tonight. The team has posted a 5-7-1 record in the second game of a back-to-back this season.

LAST GAME

The Maple Leafs won 4-2 against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Matthew Knies scored twice with Max Domi (PP) and William Nylander also adding a goal each. Knies marked the first shorthanded goal of his NHL career. Knies marked his third multi-goal game of the season and his 17th multi-point game of the season. With two points, Knies set a new single-season career-high in points with his 59th of the season (20G, 39A). John Tavares recorded three assists for the Maple Leafs, marking his fifth multi-assist game of the season, his 14th multi-point game of the season and his second three-point game of the season. Anthony Stolarz stopped 18 of 20 shots he faced in Tuesday’s win.

News Feed

Maple Leafs Sign Lettieri To One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Pezzetta, Groulx, Boyd And Mermis

Maple Leafs Re-sign Forward Matthew Knies

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Vegas

Maple Leafs Re-sign Forward Steven Lorentz

Maple Leafs Acquire Maccelli From Utah

Maple Leafs Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

Chara, Thornton, Keith, Mogilny among 8 elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

United States names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Sweden names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

MLSE Announces Change to Toronto Maple Leaf Executive Leadership Team 

GAME SIX: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Ottawa Senators • May 1, 2025

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Blake Smith To Three-year, Entry-level Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Luke Haymes To A Two-year Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman John Prokop To A One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Minnesota Wild

Maple Leafs Acquire Defenceman Brandon Carlo From Boston

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Pittsburgh Penguins