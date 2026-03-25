GAME DAY vs RANGERS

TODAY'S MATCHUP

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the New York Rangers tonight at Scotiabank Arena in the third of three games between the clubs this season. Toronto has posted a 1-1-0 record this season against the Rangers. The Maple Leafs posted a 2-1-0 record against New York during the 2024-25 season. Toronto has posted a 17-12-8 record on home ice this season. The Maple Leafs are skating in their second game of a back-to-back tonight. The team has posted a 5-7-1 record in the second game of a back-to-back this season.

LAST GAME

The Maple Leafs won 4-2 against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Matthew Knies scored twice with Max Domi (PP) and William Nylander also adding a goal each. Knies marked the first shorthanded goal of his NHL career. Knies marked his third multi-goal game of the season and his 17th multi-point game of the season. With two points, Knies set a new single-season career-high in points with his 59th of the season (20G, 39A). John Tavares recorded three assists for the Maple Leafs, marking his fifth multi-assist game of the season, his 14th multi-point game of the season and his second three-point game of the season. Anthony Stolarz stopped 18 of 20 shots he faced in Tuesday’s win.