GAME DAY vs OTTAWA - APRIL 15, 2026

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TODAY’S MATCHUP

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the Ottawa Senators tonight at the Canadian Tire Centre in the fourth of four games between the clubs this season. The Maple Leafs have posted a 1-2-0 record against the Senators this season. Toronto has posted a 14-20-6 record on the road this season. The Maple Leafs are set to conclude their 2025-26 regular season schedule tonight against the Senators.

LAST GAME

The Maple Leafs lost 6-5 against the Dallas Stars on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena. John Tavares (PP), Jacob Quillan, William Nylander, Max Domi and Nicholas Robertson scored a goal each for the Maple Leafs. With his goal, Tavares marked his 564th point as a Maple Leaf and claimed sole possession of lIth on the franchise all-time list for most points, passing Bob Pulford. Nylander also added two assists, marking his 13th multi-assist game of the season, his 23rd multi-point game of the season (IG, 2A) and his eighth game of the season with three or more points. Jake McCabe recorded the 200th point of his NHL career with an assist. Ryan Tverberg skated in his NHL debut. Artur Akhtyamov stopped 26 of 32 shots he faced in Monday's loss.

News Feed

Maple Leafs Sign Lettieri To One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Pezzetta, Groulx, Boyd And Mermis

Maple Leafs Re-sign Forward Matthew Knies

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Vegas

Maple Leafs Re-sign Forward Steven Lorentz

Maple Leafs Acquire Maccelli From Utah

Maple Leafs Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

Chara, Thornton, Keith, Mogilny among 8 elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

United States names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Sweden names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

MLSE Announces Change to Toronto Maple Leaf Executive Leadership Team 

GAME SIX: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Ottawa Senators • May 1, 2025

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Blake Smith To Three-year, Entry-level Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Luke Haymes To A Two-year Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman John Prokop To A One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Minnesota Wild

Maple Leafs Acquire Defenceman Brandon Carlo From Boston

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Pittsburgh Penguins