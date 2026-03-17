GAME DAY vs NEW YORK - Mar. 17, 2026

TODAY’S MATCHUP
The Maple Leafs are facing off against the New York
Islanders tonight at Scotiabank Arena in the second of three
games between the clubs this season. Toronto lost their first
meeting of the season against New York in a 4-3 overtime
decision on January 3rd at UBS Arena. The Maple Leafs
posted a 2-1-0 record against the Islanders during the 2024-25
season. The team has posted a 17-11-7 record on home ice this
season.
LAST GAME
The Maple Leafs won 4-2 against the Minnesota Wild on
Sunday night at Grand Casino Arena. Bo Groulx set a new
single-game career-high in goals with two and tied a
single-game career-high in points with two which he has
marked on two occasions during his NHL career. Groulx has
scored three goals in his last three games, two of which have
been game-winning goals. Morgan Rielly and Matthew Knies
also scored a goal each in Toronto's win. Knies has recorded six
points (2G, 4A) in his last three games. Matias Maccelli posted
the primary assist on Rielly’s goal, recording his 19th assist of
the season. Maccelli has posted four points (1G, 3A) in his last
three games. Jake McCabe registered nine blocks, setting a new
single-game career-high. Anthony Stolarz stopped 36 of 38
shots he faced in Sunday’s win.