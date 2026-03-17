GAME DAY vs NEW YORK - Mar. 17, 2026

TODAY’S MATCHUP

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the New York

Islanders tonight at Scotiabank Arena in the second of three

games between the clubs this season. Toronto lost their first

meeting of the season against New York in a 4-3 overtime

decision on January 3rd at UBS Arena. The Maple Leafs

posted a 2-1-0 record against the Islanders during the 2024-25

season. The team has posted a 17-11-7 record on home ice this

season.

LAST GAME

The Maple Leafs won 4-2 against the Minnesota Wild on

Sunday night at Grand Casino Arena. Bo Groulx set a new

single-game career-high in goals with two and tied a

single-game career-high in points with two which he has

marked on two occasions during his NHL career. Groulx has

scored three goals in his last three games, two of which have

been game-winning goals. Morgan Rielly and Matthew Knies

also scored a goal each in Toronto's win. Knies has recorded six

points (2G, 4A) in his last three games. Matias Maccelli posted

the primary assist on Rielly’s goal, recording his 19th assist of

the season. Maccelli has posted four points (1G, 3A) in his last

three games. Jake McCabe registered nine blocks, setting a new

single-game career-high. Anthony Stolarz stopped 36 of 38

shots he faced in Sunday’s win.