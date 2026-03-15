GAME DAY vs MINNESOTA - Mar. 15, 2026

TODAY’S MATCHUP

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the Minnesota Wild

tonight at Grand Casino Arena in the second of two games

between the clubs this season. Toronto lost their first meeting of

the season against Minnesota 6-3 on January 19th at

Scotiabank Arena. The team has posted an 11-16-5 record on the

road this season. The Maple Leafs are playing in their second

game of a back-to-back tonight. The team has posted a 4-6-1

record in the second game of a back-to-back this season.

LAST GAME

The Maple Leafs lost 3-2 in a shootout against the Buffalo

Sabres on Saturday night at KeyBank Center. Dakota Joshua

and Max Domi scored a goal each for Toronto. Domi skated in

the 800th game of his NHL career. Nicholas Robertson

registered the lone assist on Joshua’s goal, recording his 15th

assist of the season. With the assist, Robertson recorded his

28th point of the season (13G, 15A) and set a new single-season

career-high in points (previously set in 2023-24). William

Nylander recorded the primary assist on Domi’s goal, posting

his 40th assist of the season. Nylander marked the fifth season

of his NHL career where he has recorded 40 or more assists.

Nylander extended his current point streak to eight games

where he has posted nine points (5G, 4A). Joseph Woll stopped

31 of 33 shots he faced in Saturday’s shootout loss.