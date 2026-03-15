GAME DAY vs MINNESOTA - Mar. 15, 2026

TODAY’S MATCHUP
The Maple Leafs are facing off against the Minnesota Wild
tonight at Grand Casino Arena in the second of two games
between the clubs this season. Toronto lost their first meeting of
the season against Minnesota 6-3 on January 19th at
Scotiabank Arena. The team has posted an 11-16-5 record on the
road this season. The Maple Leafs are playing in their second
game of a back-to-back tonight. The team has posted a 4-6-1
record in the second game of a back-to-back this season.
LAST GAME
The Maple Leafs lost 3-2 in a shootout against the Buffalo
Sabres on Saturday night at KeyBank Center. Dakota Joshua
and Max Domi scored a goal each for Toronto. Domi skated in
the 800th game of his NHL career. Nicholas Robertson
registered the lone assist on Joshua’s goal, recording his 15th
assist of the season. With the assist, Robertson recorded his
28th point of the season (13G, 15A) and set a new single-season
career-high in points (previously set in 2023-24). William
Nylander recorded the primary assist on Domi’s goal, posting
his 40th assist of the season. Nylander marked the fifth season
of his NHL career where he has recorded 40 or more assists.
Nylander extended his current point streak to eight games
where he has posted nine points (5G, 4A). Joseph Woll stopped
31 of 33 shots he faced in Saturday’s shootout loss.