GAME DAY vs FLYERS - March 2, 2026

TODAY'S MATCHUP

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at Scotiabank Arena in the third of three games between the clubs this season. The Maple Leafs have won their first two games of the season against the Flyers, outscoring Philadelphia 7-3. Toronto posted a 3-0-0 record against the Flyers duringthe 2024-25 season. The Maple Leafs have earned a win in five-consecutive meetings against the Flyers while posting a 13-1-0 record through their last 14 meetings. The Maple Leafs are skating in their second game of a two-game homestand (0-1-0).The team has posted a 16-10-6 record at home this season.

LAST GAME

The Maple Leafs lost 5-2 against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. Morgan Rielly and William Nylander scored a goal each for the Maple Leafs. Nylander has recorded seven points (2G, 5A) in his last five games played. Auston Matthews posted the primary assist on Rielly’s goal, recording his 25th assist of the season. Matthews has recorded an assist in six-consecutive games (6A), marking the longest assist streak of his NHL career. Matias Maccelli registered the secondary assist on Nylander’s goal, recording his 15th assist of the season. Maccelli has recorded four points (3G, 1A) in his last five games played. Joseph Woll stopped 23 of 28 shots he faced in Saturday’s loss. In relief, Anthony Stolarz stopped all 12 shots he faced.