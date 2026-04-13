GAME DAY vs DALLAS - APRIL 13, 2026

TODAY’S MATCHUP

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the Dallas Stars tonight at Scotiabank Arena in the second of two games between the clubs this season. The Maple Leafs lost their first game of the season against Dallas in a 5-1 score on Dec. 21 at American Airlines Center. Toronto posted a 1-1-0 record against Dallas in the 2024-25 season and have posted a 7-3-0 record through their last 10 meetings. Toronto has posted an 18-14-8 record on home ice this season.

LAST GAME

The Maple Leafs lost 6-2 against the Florida Panthers on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena. William Nylander marked his fourth multi-goal game of the season (2G) and his 22nd multi-point game of the season. Nylander has recorded eight points (3G, 5A) in his last six games. John Tavares posted the primary assist on Nylander's first goal of the game, recording his 40th assist of the season. Tavares marked the eighth season of his NHL career, and his fourth as a Maple Leaf, where he has reached the 40-assist mark. Tavares has recorded an assist in back-to-back games (2A) and has posted nine points (4G, 5AJ in his last six games. William Villeneuve skated in his NHL debut. Villeneuve registered one block and two shot attempts in 18:45 of ice time. Joseph Woll stopped 19 of 23 shots he faced in Saturday's loss.