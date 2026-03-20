GAME DAY vs CAROLINA - Mar. 20, 2026

TODAY’S MATCHUP

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at Scotiabank Arena in the third of three games between the clubs this season. Toronto has posted a 1-1-0 record this season against the Hurricanes. The Maple Leafs posted a 2-1-0 record against Carolina during the 2024-25 season. The team has posted a 17-12-7 record on home ice this season. The Maple Leafs are skating in their first game of a back-to-back taking on the Ottawa Senators tomorrow night at Canadian Tire Centre. The team has posted a 4-6-2 record in the first game of a back-to-back this season.

LAST GAME

The Maple Leafs lost 3-1 against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena. Steven Lorentz scored for the Maple Leafs at 4:40 of the second period, posting his fifth goal of the season. Bo Groulx posted the lone assist on Lorentz's goal, posting his first assist of the season and first assist as a Maple Leaf. Groulx set a new single-season career-high in points with his fourth of the season (3G, 1A). Groulx has recorded three points (2G, IA) in his last two games. Joseph Woll stopped 31 of 34 shots he faced in Tuesday's loss.