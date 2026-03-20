GAME DAY vs CAROLINA - Mar. 20, 2026

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TODAY’S MATCHUP

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at Scotiabank Arena in the third of three games between the clubs this season. Toronto has posted a 1-1-0 record this season against the Hurricanes. The Maple Leafs posted a 2-1-0 record against Carolina during the 2024-25 season. The team has posted a 17-12-7 record on home ice this season. The Maple Leafs are skating in their first game of a back-to-back taking on the Ottawa Senators tomorrow night at Canadian Tire Centre. The team has posted a 4-6-2 record in the first game of a back-to-back this season.

LAST GAME

The Maple Leafs lost 3-1 against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena. Steven Lorentz scored for the Maple Leafs at 4:40 of the second period, posting his fifth goal of the season. Bo Groulx posted the lone assist on Lorentz's goal, posting his first assist of the season and first assist as a Maple Leaf. Groulx set a new single-season career-high in points with his fourth of the season (3G, 1A). Groulx has recorded three points (2G, IA) in his last two games. Joseph Woll stopped 31 of 34 shots he faced in Tuesday's loss.

News Feed

Maple Leafs Sign Lettieri To One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Pezzetta, Groulx, Boyd And Mermis

Maple Leafs Re-sign Forward Matthew Knies

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Vegas

Maple Leafs Re-sign Forward Steven Lorentz

Maple Leafs Acquire Maccelli From Utah

Maple Leafs Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

Chara, Thornton, Keith, Mogilny among 8 elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

United States names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Sweden names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

MLSE Announces Change to Toronto Maple Leaf Executive Leadership Team 

GAME SIX: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Ottawa Senators • May 1, 2025

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Blake Smith To Three-year, Entry-level Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Luke Haymes To A Two-year Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman John Prokop To A One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Minnesota Wild

Maple Leafs Acquire Defenceman Brandon Carlo From Boston

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Pittsburgh Penguins