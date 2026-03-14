GAME DAY vs BUFFALO - Mar. 14, 2026

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TODAY’S MATCHUP

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the Buffalo Sabres tonight at KeyBank Center in the fourth of four games between the clubs this season. Toronto has posted a 1-2-0 record against Buffalo this season while earning a 3-0-0 record against the Sabres during the 2024-25 season. The team has posted an 11-16-4 record on the road this season. The Maple Leafs are playing in their first game of a back-to-back tonight, playing against the Minnesota Wild tomorrow night at Grand Casino Arena. The team has posted a 4-6-1 record in the first game of a back-to-back this season.

LAST GAME

The Maple Leafs won 6-4 against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. Six different Maple Leaf skaters scored a goal each in Toronto's win with Bo Groulx scoring the game-winning goal marking his first goal of the season, first goal as a Maple Leaf and first shorthanded goal of his NHL career. Matthew Knies led the team with four points (1G, 3A), marking a single-game season-high and single-game career second-best in points. He also tied a single-game career-high in assists with three. Matias Maccelli tied a single-game career-high in assists with two which he has marked on 15 occasions during his NHL career and tied a single-game
career-high in points with three which he has marked on two occasions during his NHL career. Michael Pezzetta skated in his Maple Leafs debut. Joseph Woll stopped 36 of 40 shots he faced in Thursday’s win.

News Feed

Maple Leafs Sign Lettieri To One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Pezzetta, Groulx, Boyd And Mermis

Maple Leafs Re-sign Forward Matthew Knies

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Vegas

Maple Leafs Re-sign Forward Steven Lorentz

Maple Leafs Acquire Maccelli From Utah

Maple Leafs Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

Chara, Thornton, Keith, Mogilny among 8 elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

United States names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Sweden names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

MLSE Announces Change to Toronto Maple Leaf Executive Leadership Team 

GAME SIX: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Ottawa Senators • May 1, 2025

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Blake Smith To Three-year, Entry-level Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Luke Haymes To A Two-year Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman John Prokop To A One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Minnesota Wild

Maple Leafs Acquire Defenceman Brandon Carlo From Boston

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Pittsburgh Penguins