GAME DAY vs BUFFALO - Mar. 14, 2026

TODAY’S MATCHUP

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the Buffalo Sabres tonight at KeyBank Center in the fourth of four games between the clubs this season. Toronto has posted a 1-2-0 record against Buffalo this season while earning a 3-0-0 record against the Sabres during the 2024-25 season. The team has posted an 11-16-4 record on the road this season. The Maple Leafs are playing in their first game of a back-to-back tonight, playing against the Minnesota Wild tomorrow night at Grand Casino Arena. The team has posted a 4-6-1 record in the first game of a back-to-back this season.

LAST GAME

The Maple Leafs won 6-4 against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. Six different Maple Leaf skaters scored a goal each in Toronto's win with Bo Groulx scoring the game-winning goal marking his first goal of the season, first goal as a Maple Leaf and first shorthanded goal of his NHL career. Matthew Knies led the team with four points (1G, 3A), marking a single-game season-high and single-game career second-best in points. He also tied a single-game career-high in assists with three. Matias Maccelli tied a single-game career-high in assists with two which he has marked on 15 occasions during his NHL career and tied a single-game

career-high in points with three which he has marked on two occasions during his NHL career. Michael Pezzetta skated in his Maple Leafs debut. Joseph Woll stopped 36 of 40 shots he faced in Thursday’s win.