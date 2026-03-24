GAME DAY vs BOSTON - Mar. 24, 2026

TODAY’S MATCHUP

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the Boston Bruins tonight at TD Garden in the third of three games between the clubs this season. Toronto has posted a 0-2-0 record this season against the Bruins. The Maple Leafs posted a 3-0-1 record against Boston during the 2024-25 season. The team has posted a 12-17-5 record on the road this season. The Maple Leafs are skating in their first game of a back-to-back tonight, taking on the New York Rangers tomorrow night at Scotiabank Arena. The team has posted a 4-6-3 record in the first game of a back-to-back this season.

LAST GAME

The Maple Leafs lost 5-2 against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre. John Tavares and Easton Cowan scored a goal each for the Maple Leafs. With his 25th goal of the season, Tavares marked the 14th season of his NHL career with 25 or more goals. Per NHL Stats, Tavares tallied his 519th career goal to pass Dale Hawerchuk (518) for 4lst place on the NHL's all-time list." Tavares has scored in back-to-back games (2G). Cowan also posted the primary assist on Tavares' goal, recording his 13th assist of the season. Cowan marked the first multi-point game of his NHL career. Joseph Woll stopped 38 of 43 shots he faced in Saturday's loss.