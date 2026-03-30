GAME DAY vs ANAHEIM - Mar. 30, 2026

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TODAY’S MATCHUP

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the Anaheim Ducks tonight at the Honda Center in the second of two games between the clubs this season. Toronto won their first game of the season against the Ducks 6-4 on March 12th at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs posted a 2-0-0 record against Anaheim during the 2024-25 season. Toronto has earned a point in nine consecutive games against the Ducks (8-O-1). Toronto has posted a 13-18-5 record on the road this

LAST GAME

The Maple Leafs lost 5-1 against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night at Enterprise Center. Jake McCabe scored for the Maple Leafs at 5:07 of the third period, posting his fifth goal of the season. McCabe has scored in back-to-back games (2G) and is currently on a three-game point streak where he has recorded three points (2G, 1A). Dakota Joshua posted the primary assist on McCabe's goal, recording his seventh assist of the season. Joshua has posted three points in his last two games (IG, 2A). Jacob Quillan posted the secondary assist on McCabe's goal, recording the first point of his NHL career. Joseph Woll stopped 33 of 38 shots he faced in Saturday's loss.

News Feed

Maple Leafs Sign Lettieri To One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Pezzetta, Groulx, Boyd And Mermis

Maple Leafs Re-sign Forward Matthew Knies

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Maple Leafs Re-sign Forward Steven Lorentz

Maple Leafs Acquire Maccelli From Utah

Maple Leafs Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

Chara, Thornton, Keith, Mogilny among 8 elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

United States names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Sweden names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

MLSE Announces Change to Toronto Maple Leaf Executive Leadership Team 

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Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Blake Smith To Three-year, Entry-level Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Luke Haymes To A Two-year Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman John Prokop To A One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Minnesota Wild

Maple Leafs Acquire Defenceman Brandon Carlo From Boston

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Pittsburgh Penguins