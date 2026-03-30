GAME DAY vs ANAHEIM - Mar. 30, 2026

TODAY’S MATCHUP

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the Anaheim Ducks tonight at the Honda Center in the second of two games between the clubs this season. Toronto won their first game of the season against the Ducks 6-4 on March 12th at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs posted a 2-0-0 record against Anaheim during the 2024-25 season. Toronto has earned a point in nine consecutive games against the Ducks (8-O-1). Toronto has posted a 13-18-5 record on the road this

LAST GAME

The Maple Leafs lost 5-1 against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night at Enterprise Center. Jake McCabe scored for the Maple Leafs at 5:07 of the third period, posting his fifth goal of the season. McCabe has scored in back-to-back games (2G) and is currently on a three-game point streak where he has recorded three points (2G, 1A). Dakota Joshua posted the primary assist on McCabe's goal, recording his seventh assist of the season. Joshua has posted three points in his last two games (IG, 2A). Jacob Quillan posted the secondary assist on McCabe's goal, recording the first point of his NHL career. Joseph Woll stopped 33 of 38 shots he faced in Saturday's loss.