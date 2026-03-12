GAME DAY vs ANAHEIM - Mar. 12, 2026

TODAY’S MATCHUP

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the Anaheim Ducks

tonight at Scotiabank Arena in the first of two games between

the clubs this season. The Maple Leafs posted a 2-0-0 record

against the Ducks during the 2024-25 season and have earned

a point in eight-consecutive games (7-0-1). The team has posted

a 16-11-7 record on home ice this season.

LAST GAME

The Maple Leafs lost 3-1 against the Montréal Canadiens on

Tuesday night at Bell Centre. William Nylander scored for the

Maple Leafs at 14:33 of the second period, posting his 22nd

goal of the season. Nylander is currently on a six-game point

streak where he has recorded six points (4G, 2A). With his goal,

“Nylander boosted his career totals against Montreal to 21-

17—38 (40 GP). His 21 career goals against the Canadiens are

his most against a single opponent and five more than the next

closest (16 vs. OTT),” per NHL Stats. Easton Cowan registered

the lone assist on Nylander’s goal, posting his 12th assist of the

season. Cowan has recorded three points (1G, 2A) in his last four

games. Bo Groulx skated in his Maple Leafs debut on Tuesday

and recorded two shots and a team-leading six hits in 14:13 of ice

time. Groulx also set a new single-game NHL career-high with

six hits registered. Joseph Woll stopped 30 of 32 shots he faced

in Tuesday’s loss.