GAME DAY vs ANAHEIM - Mar. 12, 2026

TODAY’S MATCHUP
The Maple Leafs are facing off against the Anaheim Ducks
tonight at Scotiabank Arena in the first of two games between
the clubs this season. The Maple Leafs posted a 2-0-0 record
against the Ducks during the 2024-25 season and have earned
a point in eight-consecutive games (7-0-1). The team has posted
a 16-11-7 record on home ice this season.
LAST GAME
The Maple Leafs lost 3-1 against the Montréal Canadiens on
Tuesday night at Bell Centre. William Nylander scored for the
Maple Leafs at 14:33 of the second period, posting his 22nd
goal of the season. Nylander is currently on a six-game point
streak where he has recorded six points (4G, 2A). With his goal,
“Nylander boosted his career totals against Montreal to 21-
17—38 (40 GP). His 21 career goals against the Canadiens are
his most against a single opponent and five more than the next
closest (16 vs. OTT),” per NHL Stats. Easton Cowan registered
the lone assist on Nylander’s goal, posting his 12th assist of the
season. Cowan has recorded three points (1G, 2A) in his last four
games. Bo Groulx skated in his Maple Leafs debut on Tuesday
and recorded two shots and a team-leading six hits in 14:13 of ice
time. Groulx also set a new single-game NHL career-high with
six hits registered. Joseph Woll stopped 30 of 32 shots he faced
in Tuesday’s loss.