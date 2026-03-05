GAME DAY @ RANGERS - Mar. 5, 2026

TODAY'S MATCHUP

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the New York Rangers tonight at Madison Square Garden in the second of three games between the clubs this season. The Maple Leafs won their first meeting of the season against the Rangers in a 2-1 overtime decision on October 16th at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto posted a 2-1-0 record against New York during the 2024-25 season and have posted a 7-3-0 record through their last 10 meetings. The Maple Leafs are skating in their second game of a two-game road trip (0-0-1). The team has posted an 11-14-4 record on the road this season. The Maple Leafs are skating in their second game of a back-to-back tonight. The team has posted a 4-5-1 record in the second game of a back-to-back this season.

LAST GAME

The Maple Leafs lost 4-3 in a shootout against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at Prudential Center. Matias Maccelli, William Nylander (PP) and Matthew Knies scored a goal each for the Maple Leafs. With the 79th power play goal of his NHL career, Nylander tied John Tavares and Wendel Clark for fifth on the franchise all-time list for most power play goals. John Tavares posted the lone assist on Knies’ goal, recording his 29th assist of the season. With the assist, Tavares marked his 300th assist as a Maple Leaf. Tavares became the 19th player in franchise history to reach the 300-assist mark. Anthony Stolarz stopped 44 of 47 shots he faced in Wednesday’s shootout loss, recording the most saves he has earned (44) and most shots he has faced (47) this season.