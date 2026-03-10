GAME DAY @ MONTREAL - Mar. 10

TODAY'S MATCHUP

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the Montréal Canadiens tonight at Bell Centre in the fourth of four games between the clubs this season. The Maple Leafs have posted a 1-1-1 record against Montréal this season. Toronto posted a 3-1-0 record against the Canadiens during the 2024-25 season and have earned a 7-2-1 record through their last 10 meetings. The team has posted a 11-15-4 record on the road this season.

LAST GAME

The Maple Leafs lost 5-2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena. Matias Maccelli scored for the Maple Leafs at 4:50 of the first period, posting his 13th goal of the season. Maccelli has scored in three-consecutive games (3G) and is currently on a five-game point streak where he has recorded five points (3G, 2A). Nicholas Robertson scored for the Maple Leafs at 19:29 of the third period, posting his 13th goal of the season. With his goal, Robertson recorded his 27th point of the season (13G, 14A) tying a single-season career-high in points, previously set in the 2023-24 season. William Nylander

recorded the lone assist on Maccelli’s goal, posting his 38th assist of the season. Nylander has recorded an assist in back-to-back games (2A) and is currently on a five-game point streak where he has recorded five points (3G, 2A). Anthony Stolarz stopped 28 of 32 shots he faced in Saturday’s loss.