GAME DAY @ MONTREAL - Mar. 10

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the Montréal Canadiens tonight at Bell Centre in the fourth of four games between the clubs this season. The Maple Leafs have posted a 1-1-1 record against Montréal this season. Toronto posted a 3-1-0 record against the Canadiens during the 2024-25 season and have earned a 7-2-1 record through their last 10 meetings. The team has posted a 11-15-4 record on the road this season.

The Maple Leafs lost 5-2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena. Matias Maccelli scored for the Maple Leafs at 4:50 of the first period, posting his 13th goal of the season. Maccelli has scored in three-consecutive games (3G) and is currently on a five-game point streak where he has recorded five points (3G, 2A). Nicholas Robertson scored for the Maple Leafs at 19:29 of the third period, posting his 13th goal of the season. With his goal, Robertson recorded his 27th point of the season (13G, 14A) tying a single-season career-high in points, previously set in the 2023-24 season. William Nylander 

recorded the lone assist on Maccelli’s goal, posting his 38th assist of the season. Nylander has recorded an assist in back-to-back games (2A) and is currently on a five-game point streak where he has recorded five points (3G, 2A). Anthony Stolarz stopped 28 of 32 shots he faced in Saturday’s loss.

