GAME DAY @ DEVILS - Mar. 4, 2026

TODAY'S MATCHUP

The Maple Leafs are facing off against the New Jersey Devils tonight at Prudential Center in the third of three games between the clubs this season. The Maple Leafs have posted a 1-1-0 record against the Devils this season. Toronto posted a 3-0-0 record against New Jersey during the 2024-25 season and have posted a 7-3-0 record through their last 10 meetings. The Maple Leafs are skating in their first game of a two-game road trip. The team has posted an 11-14-3 record on the road this season. The Maple Leafs are skating in their first game of a back-to-back, taking on the New York Rangers tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden. The team has posted a 4-6-0 record in the first game of a back-to-back this season.

LAST GAME

The Maple Leafs lost 3-2 in a shootout against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena. Dakota Joshua scored for the Maple Leafs at 15:22 of the first period, posting his seventh goal of the season. William Nylander scored on a Maple Leafs power play opportunity at 17:30 of the third period, posting his 20th goal of the season. With the eighth 20-goal season of his NHL career, “he tied Frank Mahovlich (8) for the sixth-most 20-goal seasons in Maple Leafs history,” per NHL Stats. Nylander has scored in back-to-back games (2G) and has recorded eight points (3G, 5A) in his last six games. Bobby McMann skated in the 200th game of his NHL career. Anthony Stolarz stopped 23 of 25 shots he faced in Monday’s shootout loss.