Statement from Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving on the passing of Ken Dryden

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ken Dryden. One of the game’s giants, Ken was the backbone of the Canadiens’ dynasty in the 1970s, a Hall of Fame goaltender who captured multiple Stanley Cups and set a standard of excellence at his position.

Later, Ken brought his leadership and vision to the Toronto Maple Leafs, serving as team president from 1997 to 2003 and remaining with the club until 2004. His influence on our organization, on the game of hockey, and on Canadian life was profound and enduring.

On behalf of the Maple Leafs, I extend our condolences to Ken’s family, friends, and to the countless people he inspired through his remarkable life.”

— Brad Treliving, General Manager

Toronto Maple Leafs

