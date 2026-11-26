The Tampa Bay Lightning held the defending Stanley Cup champions without a goal through two periods on Wednesday, but Carolina stayed within reach before scoring twice in two minutes to take a 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Tampa Bay is now 15-7-2 this season.

“I loved our process. I liked our game,” Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said.

"It was tough coming into the third with only a one-goal lead, because woulda, could, shoulda. It probably could have been 4-0 easily, and for whatever reason pucks didn't go in the net. Now you're going to chance, and within a two-minute period, they get two chances and they both go in. I can't fault the way the guys played. It sucks they didn't get rewarded.”

After a scoreless first period at Benchmark International Arena, the Lightning power play started a dominant middle frame to take a 1-0 lead.

A fortunate bounce–and a perfectly placed shot from Anthony Cirelli–gave Tampa Bay the game’s first goal 55 seconds into the second period.

Nikita Kucherov’s pass from atop the zone hit Jake Guentzel’s skate and rolled to an open Cirelli atop the circles. Cirelli corralled the puck and skated to the left hashmark before firing his shot off the left post and in for his seventh goal of the year.

Tampa Bay generated multiple chances in the second period, hitting the post and forcing Carolina goalie Brandon Bussi into numerous sprawling saves.

The home team finished with 18 shots on goal in the middle frame, their most in any period this season.

“We talk about that, that we've got to be playing these tight games, and sometimes one (goal) has to be enough,” Cirelli said. “I thought we had a lot of really good looks tonight. Their goalie made some really big saves for them, so that’s on us there in the third, just try and close it out because down the stretch there are tight games like that. We’ve got to learn from this, and next time we’ve got to be better.”

Andrei Vasilevskiy held the Eastern Conference leaders at bay for much of Wednesday’s effort and finished with 27 saves.

Those included a glove save on Sean Walker’s shot from the slot in the first period and consecutive shorthanded stops on a 2-on-0 look at the net late in the second period.

Despite a valiant showing for Tampa Bay’s goalie, the visitors broke through with a pair of goals in under two minutes early in the third period.

Eric Robinson took advantage of a failed clearance in the Lightning defensive end, collecting the puck, entering the zone and scoring on his shot from the left faceoff dot five minutes into the final frame.

Less than two minutes later, Carolina scored the game-winner.

A Lightning shot was blocked in the offensive zone, and the Hurricanes rushed the length of the ice. Sebastian Aho entered the zone, stopped and fed a trailing Jaccob Slavin, whose shot from the left circle slipped through a netfront screen with 12:59 to play.

“They're the champs, and they're playing extremely well,” McDonagh said. “Even when you think you’ve got them on the ropes and on the run, they’re just calm, cool and collected. They’ve got confidence and they know what it takes. They did what they had to do, and we didn't.”

The hosts earned looks at a tying marker late, but Bussi stopped all of them and finished with 32 saves. An empty-net goal for the Hurricanes ended the scoring.

Tampa Bay now prepares for a divisional back to back, one that opens Friday with a 6 p.m. game against the Ottawa Senators in Tampa.

“It stings to lose, especially when you have the lead there going into the third and did a lot of good things, worked extremely hard just to get that one-goal lead, and in a matter of a few minutes it's gone,” defenseman Ryan McDonagh said postgame. “So it's frustrating here, and now more importantly it’s two in a row, losses at home in a building that we take a lot of pride in being good in. So we’ve got to digest it quickly here and get ready for a quick turnaround against another division opponent.”

Game Notes:

Nikita Kucherov’s secondary assist on the 1-0 goal was the 1,157th point of his career, tying Daniel Alfredsson for 13th all-time by a right wing. Only Patrick Kane and Claude Giroux have more points among active right wings.

Jake Guentzel extended his point streak to four games with an assist, tying his longest run of the 2026-27 season.

Forward Pontus Holmberg exited the game late in the second period and did not return. Coach Cooper said postgame that the forward could be out “for a bit”

Benjamin’s Three Stars:

1. Brandon Bussi, CAR (32-save win)

2. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (27 SVs)

3. Jaccob Slavin, CAR (Goal, assist)