Lightning, the Malone Family Foundation announce third annual Tampa Warrior Hockey Academy

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning, in collaboration with Ryan Malone and The Malone Family Foundation, are excited to announce the third annual Tampa Warrior Hockey Academy, taking place on November 21 at Benchmark International Arena.

The Malone Family Foundation’s Warrior Hockey Academy program aims to provide veterans, active-duty military members and first responders an opportunity to sharpen their hockey skills and overall well-being with guidance from the Malone family, Lightning Alumni and other wellness leaders in the Tampa Bay area. Beyond the rink, off-ice sessions will focus on incorporating mental, physical and emotional wellness practices into everyday life. The event will be led by Ryan, his father Greg Malone, brother Mark Malone, along with several Lightning Alumni, including Mathieu Garon, Pat Maroon and others.

The event will host approximately 80 participants, representing seven different organizations, including the Tampa Bay Lightning Warriors, Central Florida Warriors, Tampa Bay Firefighters Hockey Club, Tampa Bay Police Hockey Club, Panthers Warriors, Pinellas County Stars (Pinellas County Police) and the Jacksonville Icemen Warriors.

“What makes this program so special is the opportunity to bring Veterans and First Responders together from across the state of Florida, united by their love of hockey,” Ryan Malone said. “These heroes have dedicated their lives to protecting our freedoms, and this is one small way we can give back. Thanks to the continued support of the Lightning, it’s truly an honor to welcome these heroes to the ice and show our appreciation for their service and sacrifices.”

This unique initiative fosters camaraderie and offers participants a holistic approach to health and well-being, blending hockey skills with essential wellness practices. By bringing together teams from all over Florida, the Warrior Hockey Academy stands as a platform for healing and growth through the sport of hockey.

About The Malone Family Foundation

Passionate about giving back to the game that gave him so much, Ryan Malone founded The Malone Family Foundation alongside his family in 2022. The mission of The Malone Family Foundation is to unleash the healing power of hockey and use it as a positive force in the lives of those they serve. For more information, visit: hockeyishealing.org or @malonefamilyfdn.