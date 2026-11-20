The Tampa Bay Lightning provided their best defensive effort of the season against the NHL-leading Edmonton Oilers on Thursday and were rewarded with their 15th win of the year.

The Lightning held the NHL’s best road team to a single goal while silencing two of the league’s top offensive threats in a 3-1 win at Benchmark International Arena.

Tampa Bay is now 15-5-2.

“It was a great effort from everyone in the room,” Anthony Cirelli said. “I thought we were committed to playing defense, trying to do the right things, trying to slow them down. It's a really good team over there. It was two really good teams going at it, a really tight-checking game, so it was nice coming out on top with the win.”

Tampa Bay became the first team this season to hold league scoring leader Connor McDavid without a point. Leon Draisaitl, who ranks second in NHL scoring this season, was also held pointless for the first time in 11 games.

“We defended hard,” Jake Guentzel said. “Obviously they’ve got some high-elite players, so you’ve got to be above them all night, and I thought we did a good job of that.

In a matchup between two of the NHL’s best—and highest scoring—teams in the early days of this season, the highlights centered more around shutdown performances.

Cirelli was at the forefront, centering a line alongside Ilya Mikheyev and Pontus Holmberg. That trio was often tasked with the McDavid matchup, and they held the center to two shots on goal and no points.

“It’s a tough matchup,” Guentzel said of that line’s work against McDavid. “Those guys played unbelievable, and I think Tony goes pretty under the radar for what he does against top players, so it's fun to watch. He's a special player and obviously did a great job.”

“There's probably a few things that went a little in our favor, but there was not a lot of space out there,” Cooper said. “That’s a tough game … They're a good team. There was no room out there. That was two good teams.”

Edmonton held the puck for much of the first period, utilizing a power play to outshoot the home team 7-3 through 20 minutes. Tampa Bay’s penalty kill stifled each of Edmonton’s first two power-play chances and then used the man advantage to their benefit in period two.

The Lightning power play generated a cluster of chances on its second opportunity of the night, and it resulted in a 1-0 lead late in the second period.

Brayden Point escaped an Oiler in the left corner and fed a pass to Guentzel below the goal line, who then skated around the net before sending a pass to John Carlson atop the power play setup. Carlson’s one-timer found the top corner of the net with 6:31 left in the middle frame.

“He's done it his whole career,” Cirelli said of Carlson. “The offensive instincts that he has, the big shot from the point, but the IQ is what I notice with him a lot. He's always making the right play, he's always in the right spot. He's got the offensive side where he can make the extra play, he can fire that one in the net, but he's also good defensively. So he's fit in great with us.”

Carlson now has 10 points over his last five games, and his seven goals this season tie for third among all NHL defensemen.

On the same night they quieted McDavid and Draisaitl, the two-way forward trio of Mikheyev, Cirelli and Holmberg also buried the game-winning goal on Thursday.

After earning a breakaway earlier in the game and hitting the post, Mikheyev made it 2-0 with 10:46 to play. The Lightning winger wound up in the left dot and fired a rebound over Levi’s shoulder for his fifth goal of the year after Erik Cernak’s initial chance.

"They care. They defend. They're relentless. They don't cheat the game,” Cooper said of the Mikheyev, Cirelli and Holmberg line. “They do all the things that make offensive players get frustrated, and they take pride in what they do. If they end up breaking down, the goalie’s there for them. That's a tough assignment. Might be the toughest, and it was exceptional tonight.”

Nikita Kucherov’s breakaway goal then made it 3-0 when an Oilers defenseman batted the loose puck into his own net following Kucherov’s shot.

Vasilevskiy kept the Lightning in the lead on Thursday, denying 23 of the 24 shots he faced. The only Edmonton goal came with 1:36 remaining when a point shot bounced off a Lightning player at the net and flipped in.

Tampa Bay now gets set to host the Buffalo Sabres in a 5 p.m. matchup on Sunday at Benchmark International Arena.

“It's great,” Cirelli said of beating a fellow top team this season. “We’ve just got to keep on rolling. Great effort last game, and we keep it rolling into tonight. We were ready for this one. We were excited, and we’ve just got to keep on building day after day.”

Game Notes:

John Carlson’s goal on Thursday was his 20th point of the season in his 22nd game with the Lightning. He tied Doug Crossman (22 GP in 1992-93) for the fewest games by a defenseman needed to hit 20 career points with the team.

Benjamin’s Three Stars: