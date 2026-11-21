Around 2 a.m. the next day, Calvin was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. They headed home to Tampa, where a biopsy confirmed the diagnosis.

“Pretty much the next week they were like, ‘We’re going to start chemo next week’, and it just kind of threw our world upside down,” Calvin’s father, Charles, said.

Calvin endured two months of chemo beginning in July before undergoing surgery to remove the tumor. When tests revealed another lesion on his tibia, the Littles made the difficult decision to amputate Calvin’s leg to prevent the cancer from returning.

He required seven surgeries in the month of September alone and completed his in-patient chemo in April 2026. His scans last month were clear.

“We’re working hard on getting him back up and strong, doing physical therapy twice a week, working on his strength and endurance with his prosthetic, getting him up and running again. He’s doing pretty well,” Charles said. “He’s come a long way in about four or five months, graduating from a walker to cane, and now he’s just dragging the cane around because he doesn’t really need it as much, so that’s good to see. We’re just hoping to continue to see him grow and get stronger and stronger.”

Part of that strength came from an unexpected chance to play sled hockey through the Lightning community hockey program.

Growing more than just scoring

Jordan McKenzie works as the manager of community and hockey development for the Lightning, overseeing ball hockey initiatives and working with the sled hockey program.

Calvin was seated in a wheelchair while other kids took to the court during a ball hockey clinic at the cancer center this summer, and McKenzie walked over to talk with him.

Suddenly Calvin had a hockey stick of his own, and he began stickhandling in his wheelchair. He later spent one-on-one time with Cirelli, learning how to pass back and forth.

He was now smiling and no longer hesitant, standing up from his wheelchair so he could get a better grip on handling the ball and send sharper passes to Cirelli.

“That was a cool experience just to see him get a little more comfortable, get a little more brave right there in the moment,” Charles said. “But it was cool to see him get excited. I know one thing he’s really missed through this whole journey is sports. He loved playing flag football and basketball, and that’s kind of been taken away from him, at least for right now. That’s been tough for him.”

Charles laughed as he remembered that day, partially because Calvin once reminded the Lightning center that he was supposed to be the one shooting the puck, not Cirelli. It was a quick hint at who Calvin ‘the scoring machine’ is.

McKenzie spoke to the Littles after the event, inviting them to attend a sled hockey clinic in July if they wanted to try it. They did, and Calvin has since become a hockey player himself.

“He worked hard, which was encouraging for us,” Charles said. “We want him to get active and as mobile as he can, build some strength back up … We’ve been going the last month and a half and done four or five practices now. He’s having a blast and getting better every week. It’s good to see him get active again.”

The sixth-grader couldn’t attend school, play sports or spend time with his friends during treatment. Still, he remained positive, and his fighting spirit hasn’t relented despite having to face cancer so young.

His parents say hockey and the Lightning helped.

“He’s shown us true strength through all of it. He’s inspired us,” his mother, Alyssa, said.

“I don’t know if I could've gotten through all of the things that he’s been through … Watching him get through this and get stronger on the other side has been great, and sled hockey I think has helped build his confidence back, too, because he knows he has a physical difference and he knows that it’s harder for him to do some things than it is for other kids, but sled hockey and being around other kids allows him to get that confidence back.”

After spending weeks in the hospital for chemotherapy, being able to watch sports at home or attend games in person gave him a positive distraction to avoid focusing on everything else going on.

“There were times where we didn’t know if he was going to make it through this. We just didn’t know,” Alyssa said. “So having those moments to have him look forward to a game or bring him to do things that are difficult to do during treatment, and even after, definitely helped raise his spirits.”

The Littles have been able to attend a few games through various community initiatives. Calvin now collects hockey cards and is the proud owner of an Erik Cernak card.

He’s made friends playing sled hockey while stacking up the goals along the way.

“I was unsure how he would handle it,” Charles said. “But we showed up and we got him in the sled, and he just took off with his little hockey sticks. It was amazing. I was shocked how well he did with his balance and the way he took to it. He went for an hour, and I was just blown away.”

Calvin talks about his ice time for days after practices.

“It’s been cool to see, even for us, him go from ‘Is he going to be able to handle this?’ to just having a blast for an hour, not really thinking about anything,” Charles said.