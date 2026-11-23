In the first meeting between the teams—an 8-3 Tampa Bay win in Buffalo on November 11—both clubs created dangerous scoring chances, but the Lightning were more efficient at converting on theirs. On this night, the opposite was true.

The Lightning scored twice against Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, but they left several other plays on the ice that might have been turned into goals. They missed the net. They passed out of a shot. They couldn’t get a stick on a loose puck in front for a tap-in.

At the other end of the ice, the Sabres finished their looks.

This exchange was summed up at the start of the second period when the game was still tied at one. Ilya Mikheyev missed the net on a two-on-one rush. Soon after, Jack Quinn scored on a two-on-one rush. The Quinn goal gave the Sabres the lead for good.

Another key segment came just past the halfway point of the game. The Sabres received a long five-on-three power play. The Lightning killed almost a minute of the two-man disadvantage but surrendered a goal to Tage Thompson, who drilled home a left-circle slapshot off a cross-ice pass from Zach Benson. The goal extended Buffalo’s lead to 3-1, and Thompson added another with a snipe from the slot at 16:17 of the second.

The final key moment came early in the third. Gage Goncalves rifled a shot from the high slot at 5:50 to bring the Lightning within two goals. But the Sabres answered exactly 60 seconds later with a Noah Ostlund goal off the rush. The Lightning would get no closer.

The Lightning finished the game with an advantage in shots on goal and shot attempts, just as the Sabres did in the first meeting. But Buffalo had more of a finishing touch, just as the Lightning did the first time around.

The homestand continues on Wednesday when the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes come to town.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):

Tage Thompson — Sabres. Two goals.

Zach Benson — Sabres. Goal and two assists.