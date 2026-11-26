The Lightning performed well enough to win this game against the defending champs. They held an advantage in possession, shots, attempts, and scoring chances. But a couple of isolated plays opened the door for the Hurricanes to rally from a 1-0 deficit and hand the Lightning their second straight regulation loss.

Carolina goalie Brandon Bussi gave his team a terrific outing. He denied several Grade-A scoring chances through the first two periods to keep the Hurricanes within striking distance. Anthony Cirelli’s power-play goal in the opening minute of the second period was the only shot to beat him.

Bussi’s ability to keep the Hurricanes within a goal proved to be crucial. Carolina popped in two early third-period goals to grab the lead for good. First, Max Crozier partially fanned on a pass out of the defensive zone. Eric Robinson grabbed the puck, skated to the left circle, and fired a perfect shot inside the far side post at 5:24. Then, following a shot block in the Carolina end, the Hurricanes countered off the rush. Jaccob Slavin joined the play and finished a left-circle shot past a screened Andrei Vasilevskiy at 7:01.

The two goals completely changed the complexion of the rest of the game. The Hurricanes played a smart, structured final 13 minutes. They limited scoring chances and blocked numerous Tampa Bay shot attempts. In the third period, the Lightning attempted 24 shots, but only six went on net. Jackson Blake finished the scoring with an empty-netter in the final minute.

The Lightning will look to end the losing skid when they wrap up the homestand on Friday afternoon against Ottawa.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):

Brandon Bussi — Hurricanes. 32 saves.

Jaccob Slavin — Hurricanes. Goal and assist.