Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday:

When: Tuesday, November 17 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: ESPN+ | Hulu | Disney+

Pregame Coverage: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Jake Guentzel - Nikita Kucherov

Ilya Mikheyev - Zemgus Girgensons - Pontus Holmberg

Yanni Gourde - Sam O'Reilly - Gage Goncalves

Jeff Viel - Conor Geekie

Defensemen

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - John Carlson

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Max Crozier

Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Dennis Hildeby

\\Tuesday's Matchup

\\The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Washington Capitals for the second and final time this season on Tuesday...Tampa Bay took the first matchup 3-1 on Oct. 3, led by 1-2—3 from Jake Guentzel and 0-2—2 from Brandon Hagel...Charle-Edouard D’Astous and Conor Geekie had goals, while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves on 21 shots faced for a .952 save percentage...The season series closes on March 15 at Capital One Arena...Tampa Bay is 53-78-16 all-time against Washington, a record that includes a 32-37-4 run on home ice...Martin St. Louis is the franchise’s career scoring leader against the Capitals with 29-50—79 in 72 games, while Nikita Kucherov leads active Bolts with 15-20—35 in 35 career games against the team...Victor Hedman is the next active player with 3-20—23 in 54 games...Vasilevskiy carries a 13-11-2 record and .907 save percentage in 26 career starts against the Capitals, and goalie Dennis Hildeby is 0-1-0 with an .862 save percentage against the team.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

ThunderBug Thanksgiving Collection

The next holiday drop for the 2026 season has arrived! Check out the Tampa Bay Lightning Thanksgiving collection today, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, November 19 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Sunday, November 22 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Wednesday, November 25 vs. Carolina Hurricanes