Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday:
When: Tuesday, November 17 - 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: ESPN+ | Hulu | Disney+
Pregame Coverage: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow
Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/
Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Jake Guentzel - Nikita Kucherov
Ilya Mikheyev - Zemgus Girgensons - Pontus Holmberg
Yanni Gourde - Sam O'Reilly - Gage Goncalves
Jeff Viel - Conor Geekie
Defensemen
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - John Carlson
Victor Hedman - JJ Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Max Crozier
Emil Lilleberg
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Dennis Hildeby
\\Tuesday's Matchup
\\The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Washington Capitals for the second and final time this season on Tuesday...Tampa Bay took the first matchup 3-1 on Oct. 3, led by 1-2—3 from Jake Guentzel and 0-2—2 from Brandon Hagel...Charle-Edouard D’Astous and Conor Geekie had goals, while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves on 21 shots faced for a .952 save percentage...The season series closes on March 15 at Capital One Arena...Tampa Bay is 53-78-16 all-time against Washington, a record that includes a 32-37-4 run on home ice...Martin St. Louis is the franchise’s career scoring leader against the Capitals with 29-50—79 in 72 games, while Nikita Kucherov leads active Bolts with 15-20—35 in 35 career games against the team...Victor Hedman is the next active player with 3-20—23 in 54 games...Vasilevskiy carries a 13-11-2 record and .907 save percentage in 26 career starts against the Capitals, and goalie Dennis Hildeby is 0-1-0 with an .862 save percentage against the team.
Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
ThunderBug Thanksgiving Collection
The next holiday drop for the 2026 season has arrived! Check out the Tampa Bay Lightning Thanksgiving collection today, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.
The Road Ahead
Thursday, November 19 vs. Edmonton Oilers
Sunday, November 22 vs. Buffalo Sabres
Wednesday, November 25 vs. Carolina Hurricanes