Tage Thompson led a second period surge for the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, a night that saw turnovers prevent hopes of a Tampa Bay Lightning comeback.

Buffalo left with a 6-2 win behind a three-goal second period as the Lightning fell to 15-6-2 this season.

“We tried to skill our way through a game, and against a team that had played the night before, too. At some point you’ve got to bring a little bit of emotion to the game,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “If you're trying to skill your way through this thing, teams can eat you up. They were desperate and into it, and we were not. That's the disappointing part is 72 hours ago we were a completely different hockey team, so that's what was tough to watch.”

The Sabres were quick to open the scoring, as Jiri Kulich accepted a neutral zone turnover and scored on a shot from atop the left faceoff circle before the game's fourth minute.

Tampa Bay had an answer later in the period, utilizing a dangerous power play to find the tying goal. Nikita Kucherov set up multiple scoring chances for John Carlson and Brayden Point, so the Sabres penalty kill began to fade slightly from Kucherov, leaving him with open ice.

Tampa Bay’s leading scorer took advantage, settling the puck in the right faceoff circle, looking away from the net and firing a no-look shot off the far post and in for the 1-1 goal with 7:39 left in the opening frame.

Buffalo had an answer of their own in the opening moments of period two. Just 1:22 into the second period, the Sabres forced a turnover and retook the lead when Jack Quinn opted to shoot from the right circle on a 2-on-1 rush.

“I think it’s just the reads,” Brayden Point said. “They were quick to pucks and we were a little bit slower, but ultimately I think the reason they had so much puck time and chances was the turnovers.”

Then Thompson, who entered the night as one of the league’s top five goal scorers this season, took over.

Buffalo’s alternate captain scored on a pair of one-timers, including one on a 5-on-3 power play, to expand the visitors’ lead to 4-1 through 40 minutes.

“I think it was a little bit of puck management, a couple bad bounces here and there, but I think we could have done a little bit better job of probably getting it behind their D or just a little bit of execution,” forward Gage Goncalves said. “You're not going to have your best execution every single night for 84 games, and tonight just wasn't one of our nights.”

Tampa Bay briefly made it a two-goal game 5:50 into the third period, and it was Goncalves who cut the score to 4-2.

Yanni Gourde got the puck at the right wall and passed to Goncalves atop the circles, where a windup beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on the glove side for Goncalves' first goal this season.

"It's nice to get that monkey kind of off the back with the struggles for a bit at the start of the season,” Goncalves said, “but we've been winning games, so it's not been too heavy. But this one's kind of tough."

Buffalo restored its three-goal lead just over a minute later, when Noah Ostlund got to the net uncovered and tapped a pass through Dennis Hildeby. The night ended after Zach Benson’s empty-net goal for the Sabres.

Benson led all players with a three-point game, and Luukkonen made 29 saves.

Tampa Bay knows they'll have to be better in their next chance at a win, which comes Wednesday when they host the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m.

“You take what you can take from it, try and learn from our mistakes tonight and try to pick out what we did well,” Goncalves said. “After that, just flush it away and get ready for the next one. I think we have a lot more juice in here when it comes to talking on the ice and talking on the bench, and I think we'll definitely have to pull that out against these next two opponents.”

Game Notes:

Erik Cernak on Sunday played his 522nd career game to pass former Bolt Richard Panik and enter the top 20 for games played by a Slovak-born player in NHL history.

Benjamin’s Three Stars:

1. Tage Thompson, BUF (2 goals)

2. Zach Benson, BUF (ENG, 2 assists)

3. Gage Goncalves, TBL (Goal)