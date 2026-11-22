Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Ilya Mikheyev - Anthony Cirelli - Pontus Holmberg

Gage Goncalves - Sam O'Reilly - Yanni Gourde

Jeff Viel - Jansen Harkins - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - John Carlson

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Dennis Hildeby

Sunday's Matchup

The Lightning host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday in a 5 p.m. game at Benchmark International Arena...It marks the second game between the teams after an 8-3 Lightning win on Nov. 11, when John Carlson scored 1-4—5, Nikita Kucherov added 3-1—4 and Jake Guentzel contributed 0-4—4...Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in net...The Lightning will also host the team on Jan. 2 and visit the KeyBank Center in April...Tampa Bay is 55-53-17 all-time against the Sabres, including 27-26-10 on home ice...Kucherov is the team’s all-time scoring leader versus Buffalo with 26-34—60 in 44 games, and Victor Hedman is the next active Bolt with 9-23—32 in 61 games against the club... Vasilevskiy is 15-4-3 all-time against Buffalo with a .905 save percentage, and fellow goalie Dennis Hildeby is 1-0-0 with an .889 save percentage... Tampa Bay went 1-3-0 against the Sabres a season ago and were led on offense by Kucherov (4-4—8) and Darren Raddysh (1-7—8)...Vasilevskiy went 1-2-0 with an .841 save percentage across three starts.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

2026 Hockey Fights Cancer Collection

This year's Hockey Fights Cancer collection is now available, check it out today. Available in store at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Wednesday, November 25 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Friday, November 27 vs. Ottawa Senators

Saturday, November 28 at Florida Panthers