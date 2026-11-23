TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jansen Harkins to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Harkins, 29, has skated in 11 games with Syracuse this season, recording three goals and six points with one game-winning tally. The 6-foot-2, 199-pound forward has appeared in 236 career AHL contests between the Crunch, San Diego Gulls, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Manitoba Moose, logging 65 goals and 167 points with a plus-23 rating and 14 power-play goals.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Harkins has played in three games with the Bolts this year, registering three shots on goal and five hits. He has skated in 308 career NHL contests between the Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Winnipeg Jets, recording 18 goals and 45 points with 106 penalty minutes.

Harkins was originally drafted by Winnipeg in the second round, 47th overall, of the 2015 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 3, 2026.