Do you remember when the Lightning power play opened the season 2-for-27? Puck luck was nonexistent, yet the group repeatedly reinforced their belief in the system.
It would eventually turn around, they said.
Well, they weren’t wrong. The Lightning power play is clicking at 29.3% over the last calendar month, which ranks eighth across the NHL.
They surpassed 20% on the season for the first time earlier this month and currently rank T-18th at 20.6%.
“I think it’s just bringing more pucks to the net,” defenseman Charle-Edouard D’Astous said. “We’ve created a lot of scoring chances around the net just by bringing some pucks and rebounds. I think that maybe what’s changed is just our mentality.”
In the last 13 games, Tampa Bay has scored 12 goals on the man advantage. Some of that is better puck luck, but the players have pointed mostly to execution.
More precisely, the team credits less perimeter passing and more shots on goal. Just ask Erik Cernak, who is tasked with facing opposing power plays every game.
“There are some amazing players in Kuch, Pointer, Guentz, Johnny, whoever is there,” Cernak said of the Lightning power play. “They know what they have to do. Sometimes the puck is not going in, but we are trusting them with their process and I feel like when they’re making those plays, shooting pucks, it's always nice to see.”
D’Astous has seen more time on the top power play unit over the past month, working on the top unit alongside Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel, Brayden Point and John Carlson.
His seven power-play points are in the top 10 among NHL defensemen, and Carlson is one of just eight defensemen across the league with multiple power-play goals.
A two-defensemen setup is a new look for the Lightning, but it’s paid dividends with D’Astous at the top of the blue line and Carlson on the left halfwall for one-timer looks.
Rookie Sam O’Reilly has also seen time on the top power play over the past three games in his first NHL chance.
It doesn’t hurt to have one of the best players in the world, either. Former Lightning assistant coach and current Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill said every penalty kill facing Tampa Bay knows Kucherov is the piece you can’t fully silence.
“It starts with Kuch,” he said. “Kuch and Pointer have been super dynamic throughout their entire career no matter who else has been around there … I think Guentz is a great netfront guy. They’ve got really, really good pieces there, but I think Kuch is probably the best power-play player that I've ever seen in this league because of his multi-threat in shooting, passing, all those things. It definitely starts with that, and it's a big challenge.”