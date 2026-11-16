How does the idiom go? Don’t count your eggs before they hatch?

I won’t make any season-defining exclamations, but Tampa Bay’s next game is number 21, officially putting this season at the quarter mark thanks to an expanded 84-game regular season.

So, yes, there’s plenty of time for things to change. However, you also have to acknowledge just how well this team has opened the year. Tampa Bay is 13-5-2 through the first 20 games, marking one of the best starts in team history.

The Lightning hold 28 points in the standings already, tied for the fourth most by any Lightning team at the 20-game mark of a season. Their .700 points percentage also ties for fourth best in team history through the first 20 games of any season, while their 13 wins tie for fifth most.

It’s the best start by a Lightning team since 2020-21, when the Bolts started 15-4-1 on their way to winning a second straight Stanley Cup Final.

“If at every quarter pole on the way through the season, you're in a playoff spot, I'll take it,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “We're sitting in a situation we want to be in. I've said this earlier, we haven't played many teams in our division, so that's probably going to impact how things go. But from a points perspective, I like where we are. And for the most part, the way we've played, I don't have a whole ton to complain about to be honest.”

The Lightning sit sixth in the NHL standings on Monday morning and lead the Atlantic Division (more on that shortly).

We could run through 10 different numbers that show Tampa Bay’s effectiveness this season, but here’s a pair of numbers that stand out to me:

The Lightning have held opponents to only 138 shots on goal in the high-danger area directly in front of their own net, which ranks sixth across the NHL. They’re also inside the top 10 for fewest high-danger goals allowed this year.

Few NHL teams are scoring at a better rate than the Lightning at even strength. Tampa Bay’s 54 goals at 5-on-5 are third most in the NHL, and they rank 11th for fewest 5-on-5 goals allowed.

It takes an entire roster to make those numbers possible, and forward Conor Geekie described that group as diverse.

“You’ve got two guys that can throw down with the best of them, and you’ve got one of the best players in the world and one of the best goalies, too. But then you also have Haggy, Pointer, Tony. You can go down the whole lineup and find a reason why we're so diverse because we have different bits of everything,” he said.

“But I think it's balance, it's confidence, it's playing together and playing well in the D-zone. I know it's cliche, but it’s just playing as a team. I think it's hard to do at the start of the year and I think we've kind of found our stride here, so hopefully we can keep it going.”