TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning, in partnership with the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA and AdventHealth, today announced the third-year beneficiaries of the Patch with a Purpose program – the National Hockey League’s first-ever, purpose-driven jersey patch initiative, created to extend the Lightning’s impact far beyond the ice.

Launched ahead of the 2024-25 season, Patch with a Purpose represents a multi-year, $1 million commitment by the Lightning to invest in local non-profit organizations that address critical community needs and promote health, wellness, education, and opportunity for all who call Tampa Bay home. Now entering its third year, Patch with a Purpose continues to demonstrate how the power of Lightning hockey can bring communities together and drive meaningful change across the region. To date, over $400,000 has been donated to local Tampa non-profit organizations through the program.

“Our commitment to making a meaningful difference in the Tampa Bay community extends well beyond the ice,” said Elizabeth Frazier, EVP of Community Development and Social Impact at Vinik Sports Group. “Through Patch with a Purpose, we are able to shine a light on deserving organizations and support the important work they are doing to positively impact the lives of others. We are proud to bring this program back for the third-straight year and look forward to the difference we can continue to make together.”

In its first year, Patch with a Purpose generated transformative results. The Family Healthcare Foundation, chosen by AdventHealth as one of its 2024-25 beneficiaries, connected more than 1,300 Tampa Bay families to affordable, life-changing healthcare coverage from pediatric appointments to cancer screenings. Another one of AdventHealth’s chosen beneficiaries from the 2024-25 season, the Calvary Community Clinic, has served 60 Tampa Bay families to date with essential health checkups, chronic disease management and urgent treatments. Calvary Community Clinic anticipates having a greater impact of serving over 200 patients by June 2026 through the resources provided from Patch with a Purpose.

In the second year of the program, AdventHealth chose the University Area Community Development Corporation (UACDC) as its beneficiary. As a result, UACDC was able to serve the Tampa Bay veteran community through the acquisition of a new affordable housing duplex. This property provides a safe and ADA compliant home for veterans in need. Thanks to the funding provided, UACDC was able to take worthy veterans off the waiting list for affordable housing and provide them with dignified, long-term housing that meets their needs and honors their service to our country.

Alongside AdventHealth, the YMCA has continued to make a positive impact through programs including Drowning Prevention, Thrivers Club and Operation Strong Families, as well as providing scholarships that help ensure individuals and families have access to the Tampa YMCA, regardless of their financial circumstances. Together, these efforts help strengthen families and create a healthier, safer community.

For the 2026-27 season, AdventHealth has selected Vincentian CARES as its beneficiary. The $100,000 Patch with a Purpose grant will support the nonprofit organization’s dedication to ending homelessness by making it rare, brief, and non-recurring.

“At AdventHealth, we know health begins long before someone enters a hospital or doctor's office," said David Ottati, President and CEO of AdventHealth's West Florida Division. "Stable housing is one of the most important foundations for physical and emotional well-being. That's why we're honored to support Vincentian CARES through Patch with a Purpose and help advance their mission of making homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring.

“Together, we're investing in healthier, stronger communities and creating pathways to hope for our neighbors across Tampa Bay.”

“Vincentian CARES is grateful to AdventHealth and the Tampa Bay Lightning for their partnership and this very generous gift through Patch with a Purpose that helps end homelessness at over 32 households weekly for US veterans, families with children, and individuals,” said Michael J. Raposa, CEO of Vincentian CARES.

The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA has designated its 2026-27 Patch with a Purpose funds toward a number of the organization’s programs that uplift and empower families across Tampa Bay, focusing on areas such as youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

These efforts reflect the YMCA’s commitment to addressing key health and safety priorities while nurturing the spirit, mind and body of the community it serves. Across the organization, 17 facilities and numerous program sites engage 265,000+ men, women and children — regardless of age, income or background — to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve our community’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support our neighbors.

“The Y is honored to stand alongside the Tampa Bay Lightning once again through the Patch with a Purpose program,” said Matt Mitchell, President and CEO of the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA. “The Lighting organization continues to display tremendous generosity throughout the Tampa Bay region, setting an example for all about the importance of philanthropy and supporting the organizations that help to ensure every child and family have the opportunity to thrive.

“We are grateful for the Lightning’s continued commitment to strengthening our community.”

As part of this year’s Patch with a Purpose celebration, Lightning fans will once again have the opportunity to join in the giving. During the Lightning’s home game on Thursday, November 19, versus the Edmonton Oilers, fans can participate in the Round Up initiative at concessions inside Benchmark International Arena, rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar to benefit this year’s selected organizations – the YMCA and Vincentian CARES.

For more information about Patch with a Purpose, please click here.