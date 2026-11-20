As the music echoed throughout Benchmark International Arena and the Tampa Bay Lightning players took the ice for pregame warmups earlier this season, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare faced a new feeling.

It was NHL game day, but for the first time in 25 years, he wasn’t the one putting on the shoulder pads.

Bellemare, now living in Tampa and working for the Lightning in a player development role, was part of the team’s rookie camp and helped when training camp opened in September. After being hired by the Lightning in July following his retirement from playing professional hockey this offseason, it was a ‘weird’ feeling the first time he navigated the energy and emotion of an NHL game day away from the ice as warmup songs played in the locker room and warmups began.

Bellemare is only a few months into his next chapter in hockey, and it is different. But he’s in the right place in his new role, both in his own eyes and those around the Lightning.

He’s helping the organization develop and improve its prospect pool, helping young players in Tampa and in the American Hockey League with the Syracuse Crunch.

“When the game starts, then you hear the songs and everything. You're like, ‘Ooh, what am I doing here?’ But it goes away very fast. It’s just a quick moment in the head, so it is kind of weird. But it’s also fulfilling because you get to work one-on-one with the players, and I enjoy helping the guys in a different way. I used to have those conversations as a player, and now it’s just having those conversations that are even more listened to as a development guy who’s trying to help out.”

At the end of some Tampa Bay Lightning practices, Bellemare can occasionally be found working 1-on-1 with some of the organization’s youngest forwards, other times teaching through video sessions.

Last week it was Conor Geekie and Sam O’Reilly pitted head-to-head in the faceoff circle as Bellemare dissected their technique, coaching the centers through finer details of winning draws against the world’s best players.

Geekie has repeatedly worked with Bellemare on faceoffs both before and after full Lightning skates.

The 22-year-old center feels he learns something from Bellemare every time they talk through faceoffs, saying Bellemare’s ability to resonate with players seems like a natural skill despite just entering the coaching and player development realm this season.

“Belly brings that different mindset of, he played, he did it. He was really good at it for a long time, so it’s just picking his brain,” Geekie said. “We're a little different in how we approach faceoffs and how we take it. I think he's really good at getting into my mind of how I would take it and answering it from there instead of just being like, ‘This is how I did it. This is how you should do it.’”

‘Taken it by the horns’

Not even a year ago, Bellemare himself was gliding up to the dot and trying to win faceoffs in his final season of professional hockey in Switzerland. Now he’s on the other side, wearing a Lightning tracksuit instead of shoulderpads.

As a player, Bellemare established himself as a faceoff specialist. That has continued in his coaching career.

“Having Belly out there on the ice sheet helps a ton because faceoffs can be its own thing. As a coach, if you're trying to do neutral zone and regroup, and then add faceoffs on top of that, faceoffs can be a lot,” Lightning assistant coach Dan Hinote said. “Belly’s taken it by the horns, and that was what he did. That's what he's passionate about. So it's easy for him to give these guys a good education on it.”

Bellemare pointed out that there’s often 40 to 50 faceoffs in an NHL game. It’s one of the most frequent plays in the sport, which creates a mental challenge.

Every single center has a different mindset in the faceoff circle, Bellemare said.

The foundation, though, should be the same: approaching each draw with the intention and drive to win in the dot.

“For me in my position, it’s always been that faceoffs are a way to survive in this league. If I go through the checklist of everything, you're gonna be like, OK, this guy's an issue. But that’s how my brain worked. … Depending on the guy I was gonna meet in the circle, it was the players I have with me, the different wingers, if they're hard workers or not. Did I play under the referee before? If he's a lefty or righty, where’s the faceoff dot, the situation of the game? There's so many different aspects that I would go through, but right now for our team, the biggest aspect will be just be whatever faceoffs have happened, forget about it, because you don't want to be too happy, too cocky.”

You have to be confident and focused to win draws in the NHL, but it won’t happen every time.

And when those wins do occur, they go a long way.

“It's a game within a game, and I don't think there is one facet that is more important than the other one. But starting with the puck and not having to chase it for 15 to 20 seconds to get it back, being able to be fresh and get the momentum and all of that. I mean, it's just a small domino, but if you lose it, suddenly the whole chain is broken.”

Player development was an unexpected next step for Bellemare.

When Vegas selected him in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, he was 32. He was only three seasons into his NHL career after making his NHL debut at 29 years old, and every season there were questions whether the undrafted forward’s experiences might lend him to a career in hockey ops.

His family was always going to move back to Tampa upon his retirement, even before he knew there was a job with the Lightning waiting. He’s still around the game in a familiar place, just in different skates and a new direction.

That next chapter is still in its early days, but there’s nowhere else he’d rather be.

“The fact that we are here with the Lightning, and I'm in the locker room with the guys that I played with not so long ago, it's an honor to be here,” he said.

“I'm a French-born hockey player. I was in France at 21, and I went to Sweden for eight years, and then I got to the NHL. But I've never scored the stats to put me in the rafters. I’ve never done any of that, so to be able to wear the logo as a development specialist for the team is just an absolute privilege.”