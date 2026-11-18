The Lightning bounced back from their first shutout loss of the season by scoring three first-period goals and building a multi-goal lead that they never relinquished.

But this was far from a routine win. The Washington Capitals applied heavy pressure throughout the game in the Tampa Bay defensive zone and created a high volume of scoring chances. Andrei Vasilevskiy had a difference-making performance, however. He stopped all but two of Washington’s 28 shots, helping the Lightning maintain their advantage throughout the night.

At 2:11 of the opening period, Sam O’Reilly scored his first NHL goal. After Brayden Point fed Jeff Viel in the neutral zone, Point went to the bench and changed for O’Reilly. Viel brought the puck behind the Washington net and centered a pass to O’Reilly in the slot. O’Reilly snapped a shot past the stick of Logan Thompson.

Just past the halfway point of the period, the Lightning added to their lead. Ryan McDonagh left the puck for John Carlson in the Tampa Bay defensive zone and went to the bench to change for Charle-Edouard D’Astous. Carlson wired a loss pass up the left wing to D’Astous, who entered the Washington zone and zipped a shot from the high slot off the glove of Thompson and in at 10:36.

In a statistical anomaly, the second assist on each of the first two Lightning goals went to players who changed for the goal scorer. And on the second goal, in an even more unusual circumstance, all three points went to defensemen.

Jake Guentzel made it 3-0 when he finished a rebound from the top of the crease at 13:11.

The Caps got one goal back before the period ended. Alex Tuch finished an open look from the slot at 16:12. Just before the goal, Zemgus Girgensons was injured and ended up missing the rest of the game.

The Tuch goal came after the Caps forced a turnover in the Lightning end, and they got a man open in front. That wasn’t the only time it occurred in this game. The Caps brought heavy pressure throughout much of the night, and the Lightning surrendered Grade-A chances from the middle of the ice. Several of those came in the first period, but Vasilevskiy only allowed the goal to Tuch.

Thanks to Vasilevskiy, the Lightning took the two-goal lead into the locker room after 20 minutes. The score remained 3-1 until the 11:34 mark of the second. Carlson delivered a shot/pass to Guentzel in the low slot, and Guentzel redirected the puck over Thompson’s glove.

The Caps kept pressing in the third. They outshot the Lightning, 12-4, and held a 25-13 shot attempt advantage. They continued to generate good looks. One of those went in. Ryan Leonard fired a shot from the slot into the net at 4:53, pulling the Caps to within 4-2.

But Vasilevskiy shut the door the rest of the way. Anthony Cirelli, who took Girgensons’ spot on the matchup line with Pontus Holmberg and Ilya Mikheyev, scored an empty-netter at 17:19. He forced the puck off Leonard’s stick at the Lightning blue line and pushed it forward. The puck rolled down the ice and into the empty net.

With the win, the Lightning improved to 9-1-0 at home. They’ll continue their six-game homestand on Thursday against the red-hot Edmonton Oilers, who are 10-0-1 on the road so far this year.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):

Jake Guentzel — Lightning. Two goals.

Andrei Vasilevskiy — Lightning. 26 saves.