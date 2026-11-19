Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday:

When: Thursday, November 19 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: ESPN+ | Hulu | Disney+

Pregame Coverage: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Yanni Gourde - Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves

Ilya Mikheyev - Zemgus Girgensons - Pontus Holmberg

Jeff Viel - Sam O'Reilly - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - John Carlson

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Dennis Hildeby

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning will face the Edmonton Oilers for the first time this season when Edmonton visits Benchmark International Arena on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. ET puck drop...Tampa Bay is 24-21-5 all-time against Edmonton, including 16-7-3 on home ice...The Lightning went 2-0-0 against the Oilers a season ago, taking a Nov. 20 home game 2-1 in overtime before winning 5-2 on the road on March 21...Nikita Kucherov led the Lightning with 2-3—5 against the Oilers last season, and four other Bolts contributed two points...Kucherov is the franchise’s career scoring leader when facing Edmonton, posting 15-22—37 in 20 games. Brayden Point is the next active Bolt with 3-15—18 in 17 career games against the Oilers...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 9-4-0 against Edmonton in his career while posting a .919 save percentage in 13 career starts, including a perfect 2-0-0 with a .962 save percentage in 2025-26...Dennis Hildeby has one career start against the Oilers, going 0-1-0 with an .844 save percentage.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Colosseum Football Jerseys

Check out the Tampa Bay Lightning Football collection today, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Sunday, November 22 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Wednesday, November 25 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Friday, November 27 vs. Ottawa Senators