During his post-game press conference, Jon Cooper was asked if this game was the Lightning’s best defensive performance of the season. He answered yes.

Their high-end defensive play was a big reason why Connor McDavid’s season-opening 23-game point streak came to an end. It was also the main reason why the Oilers suffered their first regulation road loss of the year.

Without Zemgus Girgensons, the Lightning (as they did in the game against Washington on Tuesday) used Anthony Cirelli on a line with Pontus Holmberg and Ilya Mikheyev as a matching line. Cirelli’s line saw McDavid’s line (with Zach Hyman and Colton Dach). Erik Cernak and Ryan McDonagh joined the Cirelli unit.

Edmonton coach Mike Babcock had split up McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in the Oilers’ previous game, and he kept them apart in this contest. That meant the Brayden Point-Jake Guentzel-Nikita Kucherov line drew the assignment against Draisaitl, Vasily Podkolzin, and Kasperi Kapanen.

For most of the night, the Lightning effectively limited Edmonton’s time and space. They cleared pucks out of the defensive zone and protected the front of their net. When they had isolated breakdowns, Andrei Vasilevskiy made key saves.

The Oilers also checked well, and the game remained scoreless past the halfway point.

At 12:43 of the second, Point drew a tripping penalty on Evan Bouchard. After Cirelli won the faceoff to begin the man advantage, the Lightning held the puck in the offensive zone and didn’t allow the Oilers to clear the it down the ice. Eventually, Guentzel took a pass from Point and skated behind the Edmonton net. Guentzel sold a pass to Kucherov at the right circle, which opened up the middle for John Carlson. Guentzel put the puck in Carlson’s wheelhouse, and Carlson ripped a one-timer over Devon Levi’s glove at 13:29.

Up by a goal after two, the Lightning played close to a textbook third period. They limited Edmonton’s shots, attempts, and chances while they themselves added to their lead. First, Mikheyev finished a rebound of a Cernak shot at 10:46. Then at 14:29, Kucherov was credited with a goal on a breakaway after Mattias Ekholm accidentally knocked the puck into his own net.

The Lightning took a penalty on the ensuing shift, putting the Oilers on their third power play of the game. From that point until the end of the period, Edmonton posted seven shots on goal (the Oilers only had four in the frame before the power play). One of those went in—a point shot from Shakir Mukhamadullin hit off several players (including Dach) before bouncing in. But Vasilevskiy stopped all of the others to preserve the lead.

As the third period progressed, Babcock put McDavid and Draisaitl together for several five-on-five shifts. They were also on the ice for the three Edmonton power plays and the six-on-five after Dach’s goal. But they were kept off the board.

The Lightning improved to 10-1-0 at home. They’ll continue the homestand on Sunday against Buffalo.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):

Andrei Vasilevskiy — Lightning. 23 saves.

Anthony Cirelli — Lightning. Matched against McDavid.