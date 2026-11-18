Sam O’Reilly wired home his first NHL goal to kickstart a string of early goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning got back into the win column with Tuesday’s 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.

The Lightning are now 14-5-2 this season, their latest win opening with O’Reilly’s first NHL goal just moments into his fourth game.

Jeff Viel entered the offensive zone and circled below the net, stopping to zip a pass to O’Reilly atop the faceoff circles. The 20-year-old rookie stepped to the left hashmark and fired his shot through the blocker of Capitals goalie Logan Thompson for the first goal of his career just 2:11 into the game.

“I was just trying to get the shot off quick, get it on net, and thankfully it went in,” O’Reilly said.

He now has a pair of points in his first four NHL games.

“It was really special,” O’Reilly said of the play. “Definitely something I won’t forget, and to do it at home, it’s pretty crazy.”

The Lightning were quick to build on the advantage, taking a 3-0 lead in the first period with the help of former Capitals defenseman John Carlson.

Tampa Bay is now 11-0-1 when scoring the first goal this season and leads the league in that situation.

“I think that's been a great recipe at home for us is starting like that,” Carlson said. “I think that anytime you can get the lead, but certainly at home, kind of set the tone, set the momentum of the game, it’s huge.”

Charle-Edouard D’Astous made it 2-0 just past the halfway mark of the first, taking a pass from Carlson and skating to the top of the circles, looking off a pass and firing his shot through Thompson.

Jake Guentzel then furthered the lead, burying a rebound chance after a Nikita Kucherov one-timer from the right wall in the 13th minute of the opening period. The score ended up being the game-winner.

The Capitals had multiple scoring chances at the other end, and Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was forced into stopping multiple open looks.

Washington eventually entered the scoring on a goal from Alex Tuch, whose shot from the right circle found the top right corner of the net with 3:48 left in the opening frame to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 3-1.

“What was great about tonight was we scored early and we scored often,” coach Jon Cooper said. “We get those three in the first 10 or 12 minutes, it kind of takes away the sting of not scoring against Detroit (last game). We had some moments where we lapsed, but the Big Cat (goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy) was there for us.”

Carlson’s third assist of the night created the answering tally for Tampa Bay in the second period—he restored the home team’s three-goal lead, sending a shot pass toward the net that Guentzel deflected home for his second goal of the game.

Carlson’s three assists led the Lightning, while Guentzel and Kucherov each finished with a pair of points.

The Capitals pushed in the third period and cut into the lead on a Ryan Leonard shot from the top of the circles, but Vasilevskiy stayed steady from there and Anthony Cirelli closed the night with the 5-2 goal, a clearance from the defensive zone that reached an empty Washington net.

“When you play good teams, offensive-minded, talented teams like this one, I think you know you're gonna give up some chances. There’s never gonna be a perfect game,” Carlson said, “but I think we did a good job of getting it behind them, making them earn it. Obviously they had a shift here or there in the second and third, a couple in the third maybe, but we also had our chances, and that's what you're looking for more of.”

Vasilevskiy finished with 25 total stops and a .926 save percentage for his 10th win of the season.

Tampa Bay is now 9-1-0 on home ice, but another formidable test awaits on Thursday as the Lightning get set to host the league-leading Edmonton Oilers (16-3-3) at 7:30 p.m.

“There's no easy games in this league, as we learned the other night, and certainly tonight, and certainly the next one,” Carlson said. “Every day you come into the rink, you look at the other team's lineup, and you're like, 'Wow, they've got some really talented players, some high skill, some high speed.' There's no easy ones in this league, but certainly we're playing some big boys coming down this stretch."

Game Notes:

D’Astous’ 2-0 goal on Tuesday featured assists by fellow defensemen John Carlson and Ryan McDonagh. It marks the first time in franchise history that three defensemen earned a point on the same goal.

Nikita Kucherov played his 900th NHL game, making him the fifth player in franchise history to reach the mark. He had two assists in the win.

Forward Zemgus Girgensons left Tuesday’s game late in the first period and didn’t return. There was no update on his status postgame.

Jake Guentzel’s game-winning goal was his team-leading third of the season. He is T-7th across the league in game-winning goals.

Benjamin’s Three Stars:

1. Jake Guentzel, TBL (2 goals)

2. John Carlson, TBL (3 assists)

3. Sam O’Reilly, TBL (First NHL goal)