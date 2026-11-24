Lines from Sunday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Ilya Mikheyev - Anthony Cirelli - Pontus Holmberg

Gage Goncalves - Sam O'Reilly - Yanni Gourde

Jeff Viel - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - John Carlson

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Goaltenders

Dennis Hildeby

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Wednesday's Matchup

The Lightning are set to face the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes in a 7 p.m. game at Benchmark International Arena on Wednesday...This is the first of three games between the teams this season and the only matchup in Tampa...The Lightning are 74-55-21 all-time when facing the Hurricanes, including 45-23-6 on home ice...Last season saw Tampa Bay go 1-2-0 in their season series versus Carolina...Jake Guentzel led the Lightning on offense with 2-3—5 last season, and Brayden Point contributed 2-2—4...Andrei Vasilevskiy posted a 1-1-0 record and .875 save percentage against the Hurricanes in goal, and Jonas Johansson went 0-1-0 with an .848 save percentage...Martin St. Louis is the franchise’s career scoring leader against Carolina, posting 38-48—86 in 75 games, while Nikita Kucherov paces all current Bolts with his 13-29—42 in 32 games...Vasilevskiy is 16-7-3 with a .924 career save percentage against the team, and Dennis Hildeby is 0-1-0 with a .911 save percentage.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Early Black Friday Sale

Get ready to shop, because Black Friday is almost here! Deals available in store only at Benchmark International Arena while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Friday, November 27 vs. Ottawa Senators

Saturday, November 28 at Florida Panthers

Wednesday, December 2 at Montreal Canadiens