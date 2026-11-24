Lines from Sunday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Ilya Mikheyev - Anthony Cirelli - Pontus Holmberg
Gage Goncalves - Sam O'Reilly - Yanni Gourde
Jeff Viel - Scott Sabourin
Defensemen
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - John Carlson
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman - JJ Moser
Goaltenders
Dennis Hildeby
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Wednesday's Matchup
The Lightning are set to face the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes in a 7 p.m. game at Benchmark International Arena on Wednesday...This is the first of three games between the teams this season and the only matchup in Tampa...The Lightning are 74-55-21 all-time when facing the Hurricanes, including 45-23-6 on home ice...Last season saw Tampa Bay go 1-2-0 in their season series versus Carolina...Jake Guentzel led the Lightning on offense with 2-3—5 last season, and Brayden Point contributed 2-2—4...Andrei Vasilevskiy posted a 1-1-0 record and .875 save percentage against the Hurricanes in goal, and Jonas Johansson went 0-1-0 with an .848 save percentage...Martin St. Louis is the franchise’s career scoring leader against Carolina, posting 38-48—86 in 75 games, while Nikita Kucherov paces all current Bolts with his 13-29—42 in 32 games...Vasilevskiy is 16-7-3 with a .924 career save percentage against the team, and Dennis Hildeby is 0-1-0 with a .911 save percentage.
Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Early Black Friday Sale
Get ready to shop, because Black Friday is almost here! Deals available in store only at Benchmark International Arena while supplies last.
The Road Ahead
Friday, November 27 vs. Ottawa Senators
Saturday, November 28 at Florida Panthers
Wednesday, December 2 at Montreal Canadiens