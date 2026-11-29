The Florida Panthers don’t know much about Tampa Bay Lightning rookie Sam O’Reilly, but they might be sick of him already.

They learned plenty about the youngster on Saturday—it was the 20-year-old who buried the game-winning goal in his first ever in-state rivalry game against the Panthers, a 2-1 win for Tampa Bay.

“It was fun,” O’Reilly said postgame. “Obviously it’s two good teams going at it, and these are the games you want to play in. Fast-paced, hard-playing games. A lot of fun.”

With the second period nearing its close in a 1-1 game, Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh halted a Panthers defensive zone exit and got the puck to Brayden Point, who chipped the puck to O’Reilly atop the zone.

The rookie skated to the bottom of the left circle and wired the puck over Panthers goalie Akira Schmid for the eventual game-winner with 6:32 to play in the middle frame.

“He's fit like a glove ever since he got here,” Lightning forward Gage Goncalves said of O’Reilly. “I mean, whether it's scoring goals, and I don't think he gets enough credit for his defensive play. He goes out there and I know he's obviously great in the dot, but everything else: killing plays down low, blocking shots, getting in front of lanes, passing lanes with his stick. He's the full package, and we're really happy to have him here."

O’Reilly now has three points through the first nine NHL games of his career. His first career game-winning goal on Saturday capped what was a tight-checking, back-and-forth affair between two of the teams jockeying for position near the top of the Atlantic Division standings.

One day after Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said his team needed to show more urgency, they stood tall throughout their effort in Sunrise. Tampa Bay restricted the Panthers to 17 shots on goal in the win.

The first period featured astute defending from both sides, the best chances coming on a trio of shorthanded looks for the Panthers early on. Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all three on his way to 16 total saves and his 12th win of the season.

Tampa Bay’s best offensive shift of the first period came late, as the Lightning possessed the puck and earned numerous scoring chances moments after Scott Sabourin fought Florida’s Bokondji Imama. The final chance on that shift resulted in the game’s first goal, as Goncalves got to the net and deflected Jake Guentzel’s point shot through Schmid with 3:38 to play in the opening frame.

After going 19 games without a goal, Goncalves now has two in his last four games.

"I think it's just trying to get out of my own head a little bit,” Goncalves said. “I think sometimes overthinking the game, trying to get too cute at times. Talk to the coaching staff, talk to a couple guys here. Just go out, play your game, have fun with it. And I've been doing that, and the puck's been going in, so, happy to do it.”

Florida tied the game 7:43 into the second period when Sam Bennett forced a turnover behind the goal line and fed Carter Verhaege for a shot in the right circle, but the score didn’t stay even for long.

Six minutes later, O’Reilly’s game-winning goal restored the Lightning lead. It was one of only a handful of rush chances for either side on Saturday, a night in which the Lightning held Florida to a season-low 17 shots on goal.

“We defended hard,” Cooper said. “We tried to make it tough for them, but we started playing defense in the offensive zone. And I thought we did a really good job just being on top of them and trying not to give them a whole bunch of time and space because they’ve got a few guys that can really get going. I thought we did a pretty good job there, and then when we got in the zone, the boys blocked some shots.”

Despite missing usual penalty killers Erik Cernak, Victor Hedman and Brandon Hagel, that effort was also seen in the special teams matchup. The Lightning erased all five of Florida’s power-play looks in the win and allowed only three shots on goal while shorthanded.

“I think we just played to our system, played to our identity a little bit better, stayed on top of them, suffocated them, didn't give them much time and space,” defenseman Max Crozier said. “The low shot count, low scoring chance count against was a big part of tonight's game and keeping them down.”

Tampa Bay improved to 18-6-2 with the win, and more divisional action awaits in rapid fashion. Three of their next four games come against Atlantic Division opponents, beginning Wednesday in Montreal.

They’ll look to build on what they showed Saturday—stout defense, contributions throughout the lineup and a sense of urgency that halted a three-game losing streak.

“We checked a lot of boxes today in the way we played,” Cooper said. “Pretty proud group in there. You’re coming into a tough environment against what’s probably our biggest rival, and that’s why these games are fun. We’ve got three more of them with them, and they’re probably all going to be very much the same way.”

Game Notes:

Forward Lucas Mercuri made his NHL debut Saturday. The 24-year-old forward saw 7:52 of ice time, fired two shots on goal and recorded one hit while going 5-for-8 in the faceoff dot.

Jake Guentzel’s assist on the 1-0 goal was his 200th point as a member of the Lightning in his 187th game with the team. He became the first player in franchise history to reach 200 points before their 200th game. The next closest is Steven Stamkos (206 GP from 2008 to 2011). He now has four goals and eight points during a six-game point streak.

Nikita Kucherov left the game with an apparent injury late in the second period and did not return. There was no update on his status postgame.

JJ Moser played 25:04 in the win, the second most time on ice by a Lightning defenseman this season and his most since March 8 last season, when he played 26:17 in an 8-7 loss in Buffalo.

Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 5-0-0 with a .952 save percentage and 1.20 goals against average in his last five starts against Florida. It’s his longest active winning streak against any NHL opponent.

Benjamin’s Three Stars: