Ottawa rush chances and an early deficit handed the Tampa Bay Lightning a third straight loss on Friday as the visiting Senators took a 6-2 win at Benchmark International Arena.

Tampa Bay is now 15-8-2 this season, and head coach Jon Cooper made it clear that the team needs to be better and play with more urgency than they did on Friday.

“Our urgency needs to be cleaned up,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said postgame. “We’ve played a lot of these games when we've been urgent and on point and focused, and there's games where, especially the last couple, we've come in and wanted it easy, and it's too good a league.”

Ottawa took an early lead on Friday, as Ridly Greig entered the offensive zone before roofing the 1-0 goal from a sharp angle in the left circle 3:37 into the game.

That lead grew at the 12:47 mark. During a Lightning power play, Michael Amadio stole the puck and rushed the length of the ice 2-on-1, feeding the puck to Tim Stützle. The latter buried his 14th of the year on a tap-in shorthanded chance at the goalmouth for a 2-0 lead.

“Sometimes you lose games, but this has been an ongoing issue, and we’ve just got to address that, and we’ve got to find a way to change that,” Moser said of the off night. “It's more important to focus on the process, and the process right now is not the way it has to be.”

Scoring chances were hard to find for the Lightning through 40 minutes. Senators goalie Linus Ullmark denied a Girgensons breakaway in the first period and then a Kucherov one-timer from the left circle by flashing the glove early in the second period.

The Senators furthered the lead to 3-0 on a tough bounce for the Lightning 6:20 into the middle frame. Lightning goalie Dennis Hildeby made a sprawling save on another 2-on-1 rush, but Amadio found the puck behind the net and pushed it to the crease, where it bounced off a Lightning skate and in.

“I think in the first place, it's more important to not even get those 2-on-1s,” Moser said of defending rush chances. “They're not always easy to defend. They find holes through your legs, under your stick, or even above you when you slide or by the hole on your skates. But I think it's more important to not give those up and be a more cohesive unit to not give them any space.”

The deficit grew again on Stützle’s second goal of the game, this a rebound after a 3-on-2 look for Ottawa with 2:23 left in the second period.

Ottawa added two more goals early in the third period behind tallies from Artem Zub and Claude Giroux.

Tampa Bay finally broke Ullmark’s shutout bid midway through the third period, when Brandon Hagel forced an Ottawa turnover and fed Jake Guentzel for a one-timer in the left circle.

Guentzel’s second goal of the night came with 6:11 remaining, burying his shot after a Max Crozier takeaway at the blue line sprung Guentzel on a partial breakaway.

Ullmark finished with 18 saves, and Hildeby had 15 for the Lightning. Amadio led all players with three points.

The Lightning have a quick turnaround, as they open their season series against the Florida Panthers with a 6 p.m. visit to Sunrise on Saturday.

“When games like this happen, you’ve got to be able to turn the page,” Hagel said. “You’ve got to be able to look yourself in the mirror and everyone on the team from the top to bottom, you’ve just got to look yourself in the mirror and know that's not acceptable. Go up there tomorrow because everyone knows what's at stake tomorrow.”

Benjamin’s Three Stars: