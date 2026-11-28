Lines from Friday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Gage Goncalves

Ilya Mikheyev - Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde

Jeff Viel - Sam O'Reilly

Defensemen

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - John Carlson

Ryan McDonagh - Emil Lilleberg

Victor Hedman - Max Crozier

JJ Moser

Goaltenders

Dennis Hildeby

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning visit Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday for the first rendition of the Battle of Florida this season...Tampa Bay is 75-67-23 all-time against the Panthers, including 32-38-11 on the road...Tampa Bay went 3-1-0 versus Florida last season and were led in scoring by Nikita Kucherov (2-2—4). Four other Bolts posted three points in the season series, including Pontus Holmberg (2-1—3), Yanni Gourde (0-3—3) and Brayden Point (0-3—3)...Steven Stamkos is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus Florida with 41-40—81 in 67 games, while Kucherov (23-28—51 in 42 GP) and Victor Hedman (7-44—51 in 69 GP) co-lead all current Bolts...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy went 3-0-0 against Florida a year ago while posting a .952 save percentage and is 20-15-1 with a .914 save percentage across his entire NHL career against the team...Jonas Johansson started the other Lightning game against Florida in 2025-26, going 0-1-0 with a .792 save percentage…Bolts goalie Dennis Hildeby awaits his first career NHL start against the Panthers.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Cyber Weekend Sale

Get ready to shop, because Cyber Weekend is here! Get 50% off or more on select Tampa Bay Lightning items through next Monday, while supplies last. Available online only at TampaBaySports.com.

The Road Ahead

Wednesday, December 2 at Montreal Canadiens

Saturday, December 5 at Ottawa Senators

Monday, December 7 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets