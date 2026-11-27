It was a disappointing end to a disappointing 2-4-0 homestand for the Lightning, who were badly outplayed in a lopsided loss to the division-leading Ottawa Senators.

The Sens played a strong, structured game and effectively limited Lightning scoring chances. They used their excellent team defense to fuel a counterattack offense. All but one of their goals came off the rush or at the end of a rush sequence.

At the same time, the Lightning did little to make the game uncomfortable for Ottawa. Afterward, Jon Cooper referred to a lack of urgency. That also plagued them in their loss to Buffalo last Sunday, a game they dropped by an identical 6-2 score.

The Lightning will look to bring more juice when they finish the back-to-back on Saturday in Sunrise, where they meet the Florida Panthers for the first time this season.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):

Michael Amadio — Senators. Goal and two assists.

Tim Stutzle — Senators. Two goals.