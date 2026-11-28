The first rendition of the 2026-27 Battle of Florida will include an NHL first.

Forward Lucas Mercuri will make his NHL debut on Saturday as the Tampa Bay Lightning deal with multiple absences in their visit to face the Florida Panthers at 6 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena.

Mercuri, 24, was recalled from the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch on Saturday morning after scoring four goals and 10 points in 16 games for the Crunch so far this season.

“Pumped for him,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said of Mercuri pregame. “He had a good training camp, and then he went up there (Syracuse), and he just kept working.”

Mercuri is in his second season of professional hockey after scoring 14 goals and 26 points in 67 games for Syracuse as a rookie in 2025-26. Physicality was a common trait, and he led the team with 132 penalty minutes.

His improvement has continued in year two, as has the physicality—his 60 penalty minutes again lead Syracuse and tie for fifth across the AHL. The Lightning organization has noticed that growth, and Cooper on Saturday complimented the 6-foot-3, 227-pound center’s ability to play a simple and effective game.

He ranks third among all Syracuse skaters with four goals, and his 10 points rank fourth.

“He's just gotten better. He's not afraid to go to areas. He plays the game in straight lines, finishes his checks,” Cooper said. “Both the coaches in this game would like to have Mercuri, or they'd appreciate his game.”

Hedman, Cernak and Hagel out Saturday

Cooper also confirmed that the Lightning will be without defensemen Victor Hedman and Erik Cernak as well as forward Brandon Hagel on Saturday.

Hedman played four shifts on Friday, seeing 3:43 of ice time against Ottawa before exiting late in the first period due to injury. Tampa Bay’s captain isn’t available tonight, but Cooper told reporters on Saturday he doesn’t believe Hedman’s absence is long term.

Hagel, who ranks third on the team with 25 points this season, is also out of the lineup this evening.

Hagel’s absence stems from the lower-body injury that caused him to miss three games from Nov. 17-22 before he returned last Wednesday against Carolina, according to Cooper.

Cernak will miss a third straight game due to illness.

Tampa Bay players have missed 50 games due to injury or illness this season, one year after Lightning players missed more than 300 combined games.

“Last year was different because we had a lot of players with long term (injuries). So hopefully this one isn’t too bad. Holmy’s out for a bit. But, yeah, you get to find out about guys. So we'll get to find out about Mercuri, where last year we got to find out about D’Astous and James.

“So, it is an opportunity for players.”