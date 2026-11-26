Lines from Wednesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Pontus Holmberg

Ilya Mikheyev - Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde

Jeff Viel - Sam O'Reilly - Gage Goncalves

Defensemen

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - John Carlson

JJ Moser - Max Crozier

Ryan McDonagh - Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Dennis Hildeby

Friday's Matchup

Tampa Bay opens its season series against the Ottawa Senators on Friday at home...It’s the first of four games between the Atlantic Division opponents this year...Tampa Bay is 53-59-11 all-time against the Senators, including 31-25-6 on home ice...Tampa Bay went 1-2-0 against the Senators last season, and five different players finished with three points in the season series...Nikita Kucherov is the franchise’s all-time scoring leader against Ottawa with 17-39—56 in 31 games, and Victor Hedman is the next active Bolt with 14-29—43 in 53 career games against the Senators...Andrei Vasilevskiy went 1-1-0 with a .902 save percentage versus Ottawa a season ago, and goalie Jonas Johansson was 0-1-0 with an .839 save percentage...Vasilevskiy is 13-9-0 in his career when facing Ottawa while posting an .896 save percentage and 3.02 goals against average...Dennis Hildeby went 0-1-0 for the Toronto Maple Leafs against Ottawa last year and posted a .946 save percentage in a 3-1 April 15 loss, his first career start against Ottawa.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Cyber Weekend Sale

Get ready to shop, because Cyber Weekend is here! Get 50% off or more on select Tampa Bay Lightning items through next Monday, while supplies last. Available online only at TampaBaySports.com.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, November 28 at Florida Panthers

Wednesday, December 2 at Montreal Canadiens

Saturday, December 5 at Ottawa Senators