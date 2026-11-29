After Friday’s loss to Ottawa, Jon Cooper wanted to see higher urgency from his team. He got it in this matchup against the Panthers.

The Lightning needed to score two goals to win the game in regulation, but make no mistake: the key to this victory was how the Lightning defended.

The Panthers entered the game with a 6-1-1 record in their last eight games. They’d also gotten healthier, adding both Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand earlier in the week after both players had been sidelined with injuries for an extended period of time. (They did lose Garnet Hathaway to an injury in their win on Friday in Washington.)

The Lightning held the Panthers to just 17 shots and limited scoring chances. They also had one of their best games–if not their very best game–on the penalty kill of the season. They went a perfect 5-5 and only allowed three shots on goal.

The Lightning also played most of the game with the lead. They netted the contest’s first goal at 16:22 of the first when Gage Goncalves deflected in a Jake Guentzel point shot. That goal came at the end of a lengthy offensive-zone shift during which they pinned the five Panthers players deep in the Florida end.

The Panthers tied the game during a second-period four-on-four. Sam Bennett stole the puck behind the Lightning net and set up Carter Verhaeghe for a one-timer into the top of the net at 7:47.

The winning goal came at 13:28 at the conclusion of another strong o-zone shift. Ryan McDonagh and Brayden Point teamed up to hold the puck in at the blue line. The Panthers pressured high, so when Point set up Sam O’Reilly at the left circle, it became a two-on-one down low for O’Reilly and Goncalves. Both players were on their off-wings, with a good shooting angle. O’Reilly opted not to pass, instead taking the shot himself. He roofed the puck over Akira Schmid.

The Lightning played the final period and change without Nikita Kucherov, who took a check from Brady Tkachuk late in the second period. But even down to 11 forwards, the Lightning checked effectively and managed the puck efficiently. They repeatedly forced the Panthers to retrieve pucks from their own end and move all the way up the ice. The Lightning also killed a penalty during the second half of the final frame.

It was a terrific NHL debut for Lucas Mercuri, who played on a line with Jeff Viel and Scott Sabourin. The line not only provided the Lightning with a physical presence but also produced several good scoring chances. Just as importantly, they defended well without the puck.

O’Reilly didn’t just deliver the game-winning goal; he was also assigned several crucial defensive-zone faceoffs throughout the game. His role on the Lightning continues to grow.

The victory snapped the Lightning’s three-game regulation losing streak. They’ll continue the divisional road trip on Wednesday in Montreal.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game:

Sam O’Reilly — Lightning. GWG.

Gage Goncalves — Ligthning. Goal.