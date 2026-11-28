TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Lucas Mercuri from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Mercuri, 24, has skated in 16 games with Syracuse this season, recording four goals and six assists with a team-leading 60 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 227-pound forward has appeared in 89 career AHL contests, all with the Crunch, registering 18 goals and 36 points with a plus-21 rating and 194 penalty minutes.

Prior to joining the Lightning organization, Mercuri played in 148 career NCAA games with the University of Massachusetts Minutemen, logging 28 goals and 85 points and serving as an alternate captain during his senior season.

A native of Montreal, Quebec, Mercuri was originally drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the sixth round, 159th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft and was acquired by Tampa Bay via trade on March 30, 2025. He is looking to make his NHL debut.