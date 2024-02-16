The Late Show with Joey Daccord

It was great post-game theater and, with Matty Beniers turning in a three-point night as another Boston-area kid, including maybe his best shot as a pro on his goal, you could go Hollywood and think of duos who starred in a show, say Paul Newman and Robert Redford in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” Debate amongst yourselves which Kraken plays which character and please ignore any literal interpretation of that movie’s ending. For now, let’s hear from a humbled and happy Joey Daccord post-game. Stick tap to Kraken colleague Alison Lukan and ROOT Sports star interviewer Piper Shaw for all of the fab questions:

On Playing and Winning in Boston

“It's a really special night [voice wavering a bit with those emotions from his sleeve]. Just kind of trying to put everything into perspective. I grew up a through-and-through Boston sports fan [he likes to tell people his draft order, No. 199 overall, is the same as Tom Brady]. I was here when the Bruins won the Cup (2011). I went to Game Six, just yeah, it's been a long road.”

The ‘Old’ Rookie

“Obviously, pretty old for a rookie. For the first time playing in the Garden, it couldn't have been more special, and I have to give credit to the effort of our group tonight [specifically mentions an Andre Burakovsky blocked shot]. So many guys had great games and we just grinded out a great win. I'm really excited to go see my family and friends. I have to share the moment with them because it was really special and pretty emotional for me.”

Boston Dreamin’

“I think growing up, anyone from the New England area will tell you that they as hockey players, would love to play for the Boston Bruins. I was no different as a kid growing up and to get the opportunity to play here in the Garden against an incredible team, too, and they've had a great season and run for however many years now. It was just a surreal moment for me."

Attending Game 6 in the 2011 Cup Year

For Game 6, I was in the upper bowl. Somewhere maybe like [section] 321, 322, something like that, I was in the corner ... I looked around [during warmups] and I basically picked out all the different times and places I sat [for regular season and playoff games] ... a lot of special moments.

Family Time

“I was able to find my family walking off the ice at the end of the game too. That was really special.”

Fifteen Shots on Goal in the First Period

Anytime you go into a road building of a good team, you're expecting them to have a good start. I mean, every game is different, right? But for myself, it's just one shot at a time. They get a bunch of shots or we get a bunch of shots, doesn't really change my mindset. I would say [15 Boston shots on goal] probably helped me settle in a little bit. Even getting scored on, it was just an unfortunate bounce and you have to get up, and go on to stop the next shot. From then on, I felt really comfortable.”

Boston Hits Four Goal Posts

"[The Bruins] did a really good job getting in my eyes. It was hard to see at times and they’ve got a lot of great players over there ... obviously got a few posts. I think the hockey gods were on my side tonight. You know, when you do get them on your side, you just take advantage because they're not always there [case in point: Jack Hughes scoring Monday night when a puck hit Daccord in the back of his shoulder pads].

Putting This Stellar Season in Perspective

“I still feel like the same goalie and the same person. Hockey doesn't define who I am as a person. I try to work hard and keep my head down. Treat people with respect and, good game, bad game doesn't matter. Just go out there, try my best, and leave it all on the ice. I consider myself a hockey player and a person that wears my heart on my sleeve. Even when I don't have my best games, I'm going to promise that I'll leave my best effort out there. ... When it does go your way, I feel like that's just hard work being rewarded and, obviously, great team performances throughout the way help as well.”