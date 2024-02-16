The Late Show with Joey Daccord

It’s a midseason NHL game, yes, and the stakes were, well, let’s say wildly different, but one couldn’t help but think “Jim Craig” when watching Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord finish the Seattle victory handshake/mask-tap with a Grubi hug, then looking up into the stands to find his family, taking just an extra beat or two to spot them. Craig, the legendary 1980 goalie for Team USA who famously and urgently searched for his dad after winning gold on Lake Placid ice back, is from North Eaton, about 25 miles south of TD Garden in downtown Boston.
Hollywood made a classic and outstanding movie, “Miracle” (2004) about Craig and his college-kid teammates and famed coach Herb Brooks. Kurt Russell played Brooks to perfection and actor Eddie Cahill (who started filming his of first of 197 “CSI: New York” episodes as the fictional character Don Flack that same year) portrayed Craig, pulling heartstrings from first scene to last.
But there is no movie – at least not yet, just lots of video highlights for now -- about Daccord’s triumph on the final game of a rugged four-game road trip in which Seattle stayed squarely in the playoff hunt by pulling out wins this week over the New York Islanders (welcome back, Philipp Grubauer) and then Daccord getting his share of puck luck after two losses to start the trip in which Daccord played two more stellar games in his storybook rookie season.
Instead, there was Joey Daccord standing in the visitor's locker room in Boston, laying out his remarkable season that effectively took full flight in November when Grubauer landed on the injured reserve list. Daccord has 16 wins on the year with a save percentage (.923) and goals-against (2.33) that both rank fourth among NHL goaltenders.
Hometown, Boston-born boy plays first game in Boston, makes 36 saves, and faces 12 Grade-A chances in a 4-1 win for two highly relevant standings points. And, yes, his goalie coach-father, Brian, now guiding Boston University goaltenders but with wide experience across the NHL and the sport, was on hand. Same for mom, Daniela, whom Daccord says he talks to more than even his dad -- and Brian Daccord and his son talk after every game.
“My phone blew up tonight,” said Brian Daccord Thursday, reaching out by text. “Tonight was a special night for Joey, family and friends. It meant so much to have the people who have supported him through his journey be on hand to see him play his first game at home in the Garden. We are so proud of him and grateful he is part of the Seattle Kraken.”
Kraken fans, players, and coaches are likewise thankful for Daccord’s work in goal in this third season. In four-and-a-half minutes late Thursday night in his hometown, Daccord summarized all emotions of the last three-plus months as the clear No. 1 goalie for Seattle. He did it with his usual demeanor and self-depreciation, a bit choked up to start, then musing that he is “old” as a rookie at 27 and declaring he wants to be both a hockey player who “wears my heart on my sleeve” and that hockey doesn’t “define” him.