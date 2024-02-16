The Late Show with Joey Daccord

Boston-born rookie goalie couldn’t have scripted Thursday’s big road win any better than his 36-saves that unfolded alongside fellow Boston kid Matty Beniers’ three-point night

1280x720 template (3)
By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

It’s a midseason NHL game, yes, and the stakes were, well, let’s say wildly different, but one couldn’t help but think “Jim Craig” when watching Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord finish the Seattle victory handshake/mask-tap with a Grubi hug, then looking up into the stands to find his family, taking just an extra beat or two to spot them. Craig, the legendary 1980 goalie for Team USA who famously and urgently searched for his dad after winning gold on Lake Placid ice back, is from North Eaton, about 25 miles south of TD Garden in downtown Boston.

Hollywood made a classic and outstanding movie, “Miracle” (2004) about Craig and his college-kid teammates and famed coach Herb Brooks. Kurt Russell played Brooks to perfection and actor Eddie Cahill (who started filming his of first of 197 “CSI: New York” episodes as the fictional character Don Flack that same year) portrayed Craig, pulling heartstrings from first scene to last.

But there is no movie – at least not yet, just lots of video highlights for now -- about Daccord’s triumph on the final game of a rugged four-game road trip in which Seattle stayed squarely in the playoff hunt by pulling out wins this week over the New York Islanders (welcome back, Philipp Grubauer) and then Daccord getting his share of puck luck after two losses to start the trip in which Daccord played two more stellar games in his storybook rookie season.

Instead, there was Joey Daccord standing in the visitor's locker room in Boston, laying out his remarkable season that effectively took full flight in November when Grubauer landed on the injured reserve list. Daccord has 16 wins on the year with a save percentage (.923) and goals-against (2.33) that both rank fourth among NHL goaltenders.

Hometown, Boston-born boy plays first game in Boston, makes 36 saves, and faces 12 Grade-A chances in a 4-1 win for two highly relevant standings points. And, yes, his goalie coach-father, Brian, now guiding Boston University goaltenders but with wide experience across the NHL and the sport, was on hand. Same for mom, Daniela, whom Daccord says he talks to more than even his dad -- and Brian Daccord and his son talk after every game.

“My phone blew up tonight,” said Brian Daccord Thursday, reaching out by text. “Tonight was a special night for Joey, family and friends. It meant so much to have the people who have supported him through his journey be on hand to see him play his first game at home in the Garden. We are so proud of him and grateful he is part of the Seattle Kraken.”

Kraken fans, players, and coaches are likewise thankful for Daccord’s work in goal in this third season. In four-and-a-half minutes late Thursday night in his hometown, Daccord summarized all emotions of the last three-plus months as the clear No. 1 goalie for Seattle. He did it with his usual demeanor and self-depreciation, a bit choked up to start, then musing that he is “old” as a rookie at 27 and declaring he wants to be both a hockey player who “wears my heart on my sleeve” and that hockey doesn’t “define” him.

After an emotional 36-save performance in his hometown of Boston, Joey Daccord speaks with the media.

It was great post-game theater and, with Matty Beniers turning in a three-point night as another Boston-area kid, including maybe his best shot as a pro on his goal, you could go Hollywood and think of duos who starred in a show, say Paul Newman and Robert Redford in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” Debate amongst yourselves which Kraken plays which character and please ignore any literal interpretation of that movie’s ending. For now, let’s hear from a humbled and happy Joey Daccord post-game. Stick tap to Kraken colleague Alison Lukan and ROOT Sports star interviewer Piper Shaw for all of the fab questions:

On Playing and Winning in Boston

“It's a really special night [voice wavering a bit with those emotions from his sleeve]. Just kind of trying to put everything into perspective. I grew up a through-and-through Boston sports fan [he likes to tell people his draft order, No. 199 overall, is the same as Tom Brady]. I was here when the Bruins won the Cup (2011). I went to Game Six, just yeah, it's been a long road.”

The ‘Old’ Rookie

“Obviously, pretty old for a rookie. For the first time playing in the Garden, it couldn't have been more special, and I have to give credit to the effort of our group tonight [specifically mentions an Andre Burakovsky blocked shot]. So many guys had great games and we just grinded out a great win. I'm really excited to go see my family and friends. I have to share the moment with them because it was really special and pretty emotional for me.”

Boston Dreamin’

“I think growing up, anyone from the New England area will tell you that they as hockey players, would love to play for the Boston Bruins. I was no different as a kid growing up and to get the opportunity to play here in the Garden against an incredible team, too, and they've had a great season and run for however many years now. It was just a surreal moment for me."

Attending Game 6 in the 2011 Cup Year

For Game 6, I was in the upper bowl. Somewhere maybe like [section] 321, 322, something like that, I was in the corner ... I looked around [during warmups] and I basically picked out all the different times and places I sat [for regular season and playoff games] ... a lot of special moments.

Family Time

“I was able to find my family walking off the ice at the end of the game too. That was really special.”

Fifteen Shots on Goal in the First Period

Anytime you go into a road building of a good team, you're expecting them to have a good start. I mean, every game is different, right? But for myself, it's just one shot at a time. They get a bunch of shots or we get a bunch of shots, doesn't really change my mindset. I would say [15 Boston shots on goal] probably helped me settle in a little bit. Even getting scored on, it was just an unfortunate bounce and you have to get up, and go on to stop the next shot. From then on, I felt really comfortable.”

Boston Hits Four Goal Posts

"[The Bruins] did a really good job getting in my eyes. It was hard to see at times and they’ve got a lot of great players over there ... obviously got a few posts. I think the hockey gods were on my side tonight. You know, when you do get them on your side, you just take advantage because they're not always there [case in point: Jack Hughes scoring Monday night when a puck hit Daccord in the back of his shoulder pads].

Putting This Stellar Season in Perspective

“I still feel like the same goalie and the same person. Hockey doesn't define who I am as a person. I try to work hard and keep my head down. Treat people with respect and, good game, bad game doesn't matter. Just go out there, try my best, and leave it all on the ice. I consider myself a hockey player and a person that wears my heart on my sleeve. Even when I don't have my best games, I'm going to promise that I'll leave my best effort out there. ... When it does go your way, I feel like that's just hard work being rewarded and, obviously, great team performances throughout the way help as well.”

Joey Daccord stopped 36 of 37 shots as the Kraken closed out their road trip in a win over the Boston Bruins.

News Feed

Finland in Goal: Kokko, Vedenpaa

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Boston

Hometown Heroes

Three Game Essentials: Kraken (22-21-10) at Bruins (22-18-12) | 4:00 p.m.

Playing With Ease: Matty Magic

An Ollie-Star! 

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at NY Islanders

Back in the Win Column 

Kraken (21-21-10) at Islanders (22-18-12) | 4:30 p.m.

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at New Jersey

 Be-deviled in Jersey

From the Front Office: A Q&A with Dave Hakstol 

Kraken (21-20-10) at Devils (25-21-4) | 4:00 p.m.

Perfectly Aligned in Seattle

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Philadelphia

 No (Brotherly) Love Lost in Philadelphia 

Kraken (21-19-10) at Flyers (27-19-6) | 4:00 p.m.

‘Wright’ Time and Place 